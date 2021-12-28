ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stalker Vibes?: Kanye West Buys New Home Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wZFW_0dXpTXWC00
Source: David Livingston / Getty

Kanye West has been making an embarrassment of himself with the way he’s been begging Kim Kardashian to come back into his life. Still, the man decided to go from embarrassing to straight-up disturbing with his latest stunt to get closer (literally) to his former wife.

Fresh off of breaking up with his model girlfriend, Vinetria, TMZ is reporting that Kanye West not only bought a new home across the street from Kim Kardashian’s residence, but the man even overpaid to own the property! Dropping a cool $4.5 million for the 3,650 square foot property, Yeezy reportedly paid $421,000 over the asking price just to live a stone’s throw away from Pete Davidson’s current girlfriend.

While one would think that Kanye made a move to co-parent the kids with Kim adequately, his recent public antics say otherwise. Recently, he said that a reunion with Kim would save millions of lives (huh?!). West even serenaded her during his “Verzuz” with Drake a few weeks back. It seems like Kanye wants to be in closer proximity to his estranged wife to win her back. In his defense, though, Kanye has been buying new homes, including a $57.3 million home in Malibu this past September.

“As for his new digs, it also has the obligatory swimming pool and a stable for horses. It needs a lot of work, but Ye has more than proven he’s up to the task.”

What’re the chances Kanye eventually ambushes Pete Davidson at some point on the corner of the block or something? Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of Kanye buying a crib that is close to his ex-wife? Responsible or nah?

Stalker Vibes?: Kanye West Buys New Home Across The Street From Kim Kardashian was originally published on hiphopwired.com

