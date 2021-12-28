Grammy-nominated spoken word artist J. Ivy joins WGN Morning News

CHICAGO – Whether you’re planning to attend a New Year’s Eve party or ushering it in at home, having a drink or cocktail to ring it in with is a must for many. Now make that a signature drink or a chic cocktail and you’ll be stepping into 2022 in grand style.
(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month. For those that had the chance to check...
One of the most popular streaming series in America right now is the Western, “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner. Hoping to ride the popularity of the Paramount+ series, its prequel “1883” was launched this past week. Sam Elliott and real-life husband and wife, Tim McGraw and Faith...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fictional creatures called minions first appeared in the movie “Despicable Me.” Minions are small and yellow and are shaped like capsules. Most have two large eyes but some have only one, like Stuart Minion. Minions are bald and have no ears or noses. Minions wear blue overalls, black rubber gloves, shoes and goggles.
Comments / 0