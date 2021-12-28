ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Delivery: Baby Meets World

Cover picture for the articleRemember when expectant mothers wore loose blouses and dresses so as not to draw too much attention to their growing bellies? Maternity fashion in the middle of the 20th century consisted of outfits that still allowed glimpses of a small waist with belts that could be adjusted above a belly bump....

ABC News

Mom born with double uterus delivers hospital's youngest baby

Within the first couple weeks of finding out she was pregnant, Megan Phipps noticed something was off. Phipps, 24, was born with uterine didelphys, or double uterus, a rare condition where a woman has two cervixes and two uteruses, according to the Mayo Clinic. Phipps has two older children whom she said she carried in her right uterus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
acs.org

Not Everything Meets the Eye: Invisible Disabilities and Special Abilities

One in four adults in the United States identify with having a disability and only about half of those disabilities are outwardly visible. Join Pepsi Holmquist of the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, Melissa Postlewaite, Chair of the Disability OutReach Inclusion Community, and Stefan Kilyanek of the University of Arkansas, as they seek to shed light on experiences that younger chemists with invisible disabilities and special abilities have had, and promote inclusion of people of all abilities.
HEALTH
happeningsmagazinepa.com

WMH Program Awarded More Funding to Help Addicted Moms & Babies

When Kaitlin White, 32, sought help with her substance use disorder, particularly for her soon-to-be-born baby boy, she reached out to the Women’s Health Center in Honesdale and found Wayne Memorial Licensed Social Worker Nicole Hartung. “I was in active addiction when I was arrested and found out I...
ADVOCACY
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
New York Post

I breastfed my husband to clear my blocked milk duct

A woman thinks she’s been left with PTSD after her husband had to breastfeed from her to clear a clogged milk duct. Jennifer took to TikTok to share the tale of how her other half stepped in to help after the clog turned into mastitis and left her in agony and her baby daughter unable to get the milk she needed.
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

These States Will Raise Their Minimum Wage Starting in 2022 — What This Could Mean for Retail

Starting in 2022, millions of Americans might get a pay bump as states increase their minimum wage. 21 states and 35 cities and counties will raise their minimum wages on or around New Year’s Day, according to a Monday report from worker advocacy group National Employment Law Project (NELP). In 33 of these regions, which includes the states of New York and California, hourly pay will increase to at least $15 an hour. Later in 2022, 4 more states and 22 local jurisdictions will introduce additional minimum wage hikes. These regions include localities in Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota, with 17 of these regions...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Raise a Family

Adults consider many factors when they consider the best place to raise a family. Some involve education or recreational facilities. Still others consider crime and other matters of safety or climate. Whether relatives are close by is another factor considered. This cuts two ways, however. Not everyone has a good relationship with parents, siblings, and […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

