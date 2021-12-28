ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby!

happeningsmagazinepa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHappenings Magazine is 53 years old this year! What was having a baby like in 1969 vs today?. 1969: “She’s Expecting!” Only how did we find out for sure?A urine sample at the doctor’s office and a phone call after a few days wait would confirm the...

www.happeningsmagazinepa.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

After contracting COVID-19 while pregnant, this mom got her PhD

After more than three years pursuing a PhD in curriculum and instruction, Queshonda Kudaisi, 29, found herself in a terrifying situation: She was diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant, and in danger of not only missing graduation, but of possibly losing her pregnancy and even her life. "I had a fever...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Baby is thriving after surgery to remove tumor while in the womb

At 25 weeks pregnant, Sam Drinnon learned that her unborn baby had a tumor compressing the heart — and doctors would need to perform surgery to keep the fetus alive. "Everything was perfectly fine," Drinnon told NBC News correspondent Kate Snow. "It wasn’t until our second anatomy ultrasound, which was April 27. That’s when we found out that there was something wrong."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hippie#Toys#Happenings Magazine
Vibe

Eve Reveals Why Doctors Stated She Would Never Get Pregnant

With eight weeks left in her first pregnancy, Eve has been quietly resting at home in London with family. However, she took some time out to speak with Tamron Hall regarding her fertility journey and shared a shocking revelation. Like most first-time moms, the Queens star has been nervous regarding all the new changes happening with her body. She shared that just a couple of weeks ago, she was fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital, just for them to admit she was simply experiencing normal pregnancy symptoms. Yet, prior to her becoming pregnant, doctors feared it may never...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
MedicalXpress

Babies found to be more likely to accept unfamiliar women when the odor of their mother is present

A team of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center, in Israel, working with a colleague from Canada, has found that babies are more likely to accept an unfamiliar woman when the odor of their mother is present. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with volunteer moms, their babies and other unfamiliar women.
SCIENCE
InspireMore

‘Wait, you’re not kidding? 30 seconds ago, our life was perfect.’: Mom to son with Down syndrome says ‘you’re not the baby I thought, but you’re still MY baby’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When our third child was born on November 20, 2018, his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck and he wasn’t breathing, so they immediately took him to a side table in the delivery room where NICU nurses worked on him. He cried and was stable within seconds, but after cleaning him up and doing whatever they do to babies after they’re born, they asked us if they could take him to the NICU for observation. Because of his dramatic entry, that didn’t raise any red flags for my husband, Adam, or me. They let me give him a quick kiss and squeeze, and then they whisked him off. Adam accompanied Milo to the NICU, and shortly returned saying that they were doing, and I quote, ‘Dumb stuff, like talking about his tongue and commenting on his hands.’
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy