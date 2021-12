“My Omicron face! Yup. My entire family has it.”. The legendary KISS singer-guitarist Paul Stanley wrote on his Instagram selfie on December 26. This marks the 2nd time the star has battled the virus after first contracting COVID-19 back in August of 2021. It seems this time he and his family have fallen victim to the new Omicron strain. Stanley states that even though most of his family is showing no symptoms, he feels “tired and [has] sniffles.”.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO