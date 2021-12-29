ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prince Andrew Wants Sexual Assault Lawsuit Tossed Out Of Court, Claims Accuser Is Not A United States Resident

By Connor Surmonte
Radar Online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew is reportedly asking that the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by alleged victim Virginia Giuffre be tossed out of court because she is not a resident of the United States as she allegedly claims. Article continues below advertisement. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Andrew...

radaronline.com

TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Culpeper Star Exponent

Prince Andrew accuser's Epstein settlement to be unsealed

A 2009 settlement agreement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, which bears directly on Giuffre's civil lawsuit accusing Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, is to be made public. Francis Maguire reports.
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Prince Andrew loses bid to question accuser on Australia residency

A judge denied Prince Andrew’s request to question a woman suing him for sexual assault about whether she’s a resident of Australia instead of the U.S., an issue that could affect the court’s jurisdiction in the case. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan on Friday said...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Accuser Files for Evidence of Ability to Sweat

Prince Andrew’s eyebrow-raising claims about being medically unable to sweat might be put to the test following new court filings by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accuses him of sexually abusing her when she was 17. Giuffre has spoken publicly about being trafficked by now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager. Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Epstein in 2009, and in a 2014 filing, accused Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her to the Prince Andrew at least three times in 2001. She described Prince Andrew as sweaty during one of the alleged encounters. In a bizarre 2019 interview with the BBC, Prince Andrew denied those allegations, claiming that he was incapable of sweating due to an obscure injury. In new filings, Giuffre’s legal team has demanded documents related to Prince Andrew’s alleged medical condition, as well as any travel on Epstein’s infamous private jet. The royal’s legal team has indicated that they will fight the request, calling it a “harassing” bid for “confidential and private information.”
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Prince Andrew wants to dismiss the accusations: the decisive move

The Prince Andrew of England clings to a new “quibble”, for undo the sexual abuse report filed by Virginia Giuffre in a New York court. The woman, a former “sex slave” of the prince’s friend, Jeffrey Epstein, accuses the Duke of York of having had intimate relations with her when he was only 17 years old.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kim Potter juror reveals private discussions that led to conviction of cop for killing unarmed Black man

A juror in the trial of Minnesota police officer Kim Potter has revealed the private jury room discussions that led them to convict the officer for shooting dead an unarmed Black man – 20-year-old Daunte Wright.Earlier this month, the 49-year-old former officer was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter, over the April traffic stop that turned into the tragedy, when Potter, apparently mistakenly, took out her firearm rather than her Tazer.During her testimony, Potter, a 25-year veteran with Brooklyn Center Police Department, sobbed and insisted her actions were a mistake. She said she was sorry that it had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Colorado I-70 Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' 110-Year Sentence Reduced To 10 Years After Kim Kardashian Expresses Support

The truck driver, who was given 110 years in prison for an accident that killed four, has been granted clemency after his sentencing sparked outrage among the nation and caused activist Kim Kardashian to speak up. Article continues below advertisement. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence was greatly reduced on Thursday. The 26-year-old...
COLORADO STATE
Radar Online.com

'Girls Gone Wild' Founder Joe Francis Says Twin Daughters Are Missing, Baby Mama Abbey Wilson Fires Back At Kidnapping Accusations

Joe Francis claims his twin daughters have been missing for nearly two weeks and that his baby mama is nowhere to be found, but she is telling a different story. According to alleged legal documents, the 7-year-old girls' mother – 33-year-old Abbey Wilson – has been ignoring court orders to let Joe see their children in Mexico, where the 48-year-old Girls Gone Wild founder has a massive estate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
Radar Online.com

CNN Jake Tapper's Former Producer Rick Saleeby Is Being Investigated Over Allegations Involving 'Potential Juvenile Victims'

CNN host Jake Tapper's former senior producer Rick Saleeby is currently under probe by the authorities after being accused of committing a crime involving "potential juvenile victims." The report comes weeks after CNN producer John Griffin was arrested over criminal charges involving minors. Article continues below advertisement. According to Fox...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

29-Year-Old Son Suspected Of Shooting Parents Christmas Morning, Family's Mob Ties Revealed

Dino Tomassetti, a 29-year-old bodybuilding fanatic, has reportedly been arrested and charged with shooting his parents Christmas morning. According to The Daily Mail, Dino allegedly shot his 65-year-old father, Rocco Tomassetti, and his mother, Vinceta Marsicano-Tomassetti, around 10am Christmas morning at their 8,751-square foot Long Island mansion. Dino then reportedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY

