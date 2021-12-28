ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Two Punk Racing 2

Top Speed
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDrive stunning super cars and claim your victory as you race and beat your rivals. Get to drive at insane speeds as you overtake your opponents or just eliminate them off the ramp. With all the rewards you will get, Buy yourself a new supercar to drive and dominate the city...

www.topspeed.com

Top Speed

Tank Off 2

Forge ahead and lead your team to glory. Play with players from all around the world. Capture flags of rival gangs territory and make strategies to make the win. As you level up in this game, You will get access to more stronger and better trucks but you will have to prove yourself as a worthy contender and bring justice to your territory. Are you ready to drive your strong tank across tough terrains as you make your way to glory and victory? Prove yourself with this game!
VIDEO GAMES
Top Speed

Blocky Demolition Derby

Get in your tank and fire enemy cars to win. Protect your territory from enemy vehicles and blow them up in dust. You can also crash into cars in Demolition Derby and shoot to take them all out. With your victories, You will get money that you can use to either buy a new vehicle or you can upgrade your current vehicle. Get crazy with your mouse and drive into cars to destroy them. The choice is yours on how you want to win. Prove that you are the last player standing!
VIDEO GAMES
Top Speed

Rally Point 4

Drive your favorite car through difficult rally tracks and practice your offroad skills. Unlock 9 stunning tracks and drive through Desert, Jungle and Snowy environments to become the best rally racer. As you complete levels you get to unlock more cars and tracks. Make sure to use the nitro to help you speed up through the tracks. Slip your tires on different off road conditions and become the best Off roader with Rally Point 4!
VIDEO GAMES
Top Speed

Operation Desert Road

Clear the way of desert road and destroy enemy shooting guns and blowups. As you move forward on the desert road you will come across various obstacles but it is your job to clear them all out for your fellow citizens before you go to the finish line. As you complete tough levels and claim victory, You can unlock cars that you like or spend on a random car air drop. The choice is yours! Prove yourself as a hero for your desert town and bring justice to the streets!
VIDEO GAMES
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' left a WWE show

In recent days, WWE's grappling with a major defection of its roster due to numerous internal infections from covid-19, with the number one company in the world that has never found itself having to face such a situation, in the last two years of pandemic. If initially the names of...
WWE
softpedia.com

Punk Wars Review (PC)

My battle line of four watchmen has been dealing with enemies’ assaults with relative ease, backed by a medic and positioned just ahead of a choke point. But every time I want to advance my enemies manage to inflict significant losses, which I need time to replenish. I can probably win this battle and destroy this enemy base by simply hanging back for a long enough time that I can accumulate a big numerical superiority.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cars
Spin

The Best Punk of 2021

Welcome to the latest edition of Difficult Fun! Each month, SPIN will spotlight the best punk on the planet and discuss it here, with the ambition of challenging preconceived notions of what the four-letter word actually means and, ideally, entertaining readers in the process. Purists, piss off! Everyone else, enjoy.
MUSIC
Top Speed

Tanki Online

Experience the best tank gaming simulation with Tanki Online. The game is a pioneer of the tank games and the best part it is multiplayer! Play with players from across the world and lead your team to victory by taking out rival tanks. There are two teams in a session and millions ways to win but the victory is not easy to get. The gameplay is tough and requires great practice to be the best. Are you ready for the challenge? Prove yourself as the best best tank driver in this game.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

PS Plus free games for January 2022: Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and more

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more One of the many benefits of subscribing to PlayStation Plus is receiving free games each month. Sony made it a priority to stack its selection of monthly freebies with games that people really want to play. In 2021 alone, Sony gave away Control, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Battlefield V, and Star Wars: Squadrons. But can the growing collection of free PS Plus games be as impressive in 2022? The year is certainly starting off strong, as Sony announced three noteworthy free games for PS Plus subscribers coming in...
VIDEO GAMES
RideApart

Belgian Startup Launches Rally Kit For Husqvarna 701

Belgian adventure bike and off-road specialist Adventure-Bike.Be introduces its newest accessories for the Husqvarna 701 and KTM 690 enduro machines. The new Rally Kit further elevates the versatility of these enduros by offering a additional luggage options, accessory mounts, and wind protection. The Rally Kit is a bolt-on accessory and requires no drilling whatsoever. The best part? It's a lot cheaper than other kits in the market.
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

Top 10 e-bicycle designs of 2021

In 2021, living more sustainably and consciously should be a priority for all of us, – whether it’s making changes in our daily lives, consumption, or even our means of transportation. Our typical fossil-fuel-consuming means of transportation need to be replaced by greener and more environment-friendly alternatives, and Electric Bicycles are an appealing option! Not only do they curb fuel consumption and reduce automotive emissions, but they’re also a healthy source of exercise for us! I mean, not only do we get to save the Earth from air pollution, but we can also get some intense cardio done. And they’re becoming an increasingly popular option day by day. It’s estimated that by 2023, the total number of electric bicycles in circulation around the world, will be 300 million, which is an exponential increase, from the 200 million back in 2019. It looks like everyone is slowly and steadily hopping onto the e-bicycle bandwagon! And, we’ve curated a whole range of innovative designs for you. From a sleek portable e-bike with a unique three-fold mechanism to a transforming and self-balancing unicycle – we have a whole collection of sleek, modern, and super cool e-bikes for you!
BICYCLES
Top Speed

Classic Volkswagens Make Some Light For Christmas

For many people out there the name "Volkswagen" is associated with the name "Golf." But, for the real Volkswagen fans it is the classic cars that make them nostalgic. Cars like T1 or the classic Beetle make many hearts beat faster. So, why not feature them in the latest "Twinkle...
CARS
portasouthjetty.com

The race is on!

Periodic belt sander races at Pioneer RV Resort attract guests who engage in racing and those who simply want to watch. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available to...
PORT ARANSAS, TX

Community Policy