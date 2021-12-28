ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kenyan President Kenyatta

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta today to discuss regional security issues of mutual interest, including the situations in...

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections

MOGADISHU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Somalia's president and prime minister each accused the other on Sunday of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections, in a spat analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab. Parliamentary elections began on Nov. 1 and were supposed...
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The Secretary congratulated the Qatari people for their recent observance of Qatar National Day and thanked Qatar for its continued work to assist with the safe transit from Afghanistan of U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, and Afghans to whom we have a special commitment. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister also reviewed the latest developments regarding Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob. The two leaders discussed the strong U.S.-Malaysia bilateral relationship rooted in security, economic prosperity, and people-to-people ties. The Secretary reaffirmed ASEAN centrality and highlighted U.S. strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed their desire to strengthen cooperation, including on COVID-19 recovery and pandemic preparedness.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Person
Olusegun Obasanjo
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Virtual Meeting with Foreign Ministers Regarding the Omicron Variant

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met virtually with several foreign ministers and representatives of regional organizations involved in the response to the Omicron variant today. They exchanged information to better understand the Omicron variant, coordinate a global response, and accelerate efforts to combat COVID-19.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Ashwad Ismail of Astro Awani

QUESTION: Okay. My first question definitely is about what benefit my fellow Malaysians and Malaysian business communities and the people of ASEAN – if you look into the bigger picture, the United States can’t afford to be absent from the region’s evolving economic potential, and – as you have pointed out clearly in your joint press conference this morning, and that the the U.S. will do more in delivering stability, growth, and also innovation.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#Human Rights Abuses#Kenyan#State
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah at a Joint Press Availability

MODERATOR: Announcing the arrival of His Excellency Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah, minister of foreign affairs of Malaysia, and His Excellency Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America. We will begin today’s joint press conference with a statement by His Excellency Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah followed by His...
WORLD
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I believe if she runs, she wins': Joe Rogan backs former First Lady Michelle Obama to win against Trump if she decides to run for the 2024 Presidential election unless she 'backs lockdowns and mandates'

Podcast host Joe Rogan has backed Michelle Obama to beat Donald Trump if she decides to run in the 2024 Presidential election. The comedian said that the only thing that could prevent victory for the former First Lady would be if she 'showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that's going on.'
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy