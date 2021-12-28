ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Adventure Awaits on a Private Island When You Rent This Cozy Minnesota Cabin

By Luke Lonien
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

We haven't even hit the middle of winter yet in Minnesota, but that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about summer plans and trips, right?. This...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Grey Eagle, MN
Lifestyle
City
Grey Eagle, MN
goodshomedesign.com

Cabin Built Out Of 3 Shipping Containers. This is so beautiful!

You don’t need a lot of money to build a luxurious home. An example is this cabin, built out of three shipping containers. Each container was bought for $3,400 by Joseph Dupuis, who is originally from Ottawa. The owner worked to convert these containers into a luxurious and cozy cabin, fully insulated from the cold winters and with an in-built cooling system for hot summers. The cabin is pretty spacious, measuring in at 355 square feet, and being equipped with a wood stove, solar panels for power and an entirely furnished kitchen and shower.
Sacramento Bee

Massive bear spotted in Minnesota wilderness. ‘Are they supposed to get this big?’

One of Minnesota’s black bears has become a subject of debate on social media for putting on so much weight, its belly is almost dragging on the ground. The rotund animal lives around Northern Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park and was recorded on a trail camera set up by the Voyageurs Wolf Project. The park is along the U.S.-Canada border.
ANIMALS
AM 1390 KRFO

The ‘Little Yellowstone of Minnesota’ is Just Two Hours Away from Rochester

Have you ever heard of 'the Little Yellowstone of Minnesota?' It's a park that is often called by that name, and it's just a little over two hours away from Rochester. My wife and I took a trip to the real Yellowstone National Park (the one in Wyoming and Montana) back in October and were stunned by the scenic beauty and natural features of America's very first national park. So when I stumbled on this story about a park called the 'Little Yellowstone of Minnesota' it caught my attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Island#Rent#Adventure#Football#Big Birch Lake
Eater

Woman Finds Window of Hotel Room Opens Directly Into Operating Restaurant

One of the best parts of eating in a restaurant is eavesdropping on dates. You may like to think you’re better than that, but you’re not, because the second you sense the tension in the voice of someone two tables away, it’s next to impossible to ignore. Now, what if you had a one-way mirror and could watch random people chat over dinner for hours, them none the wiser? And what if the mirror opened and you could take something directly off their table and eat it for yourself? One TikTok user experienced that exactly when she discovered the window of her Airbnb rental at a Manhattan hotel opened directly into a fully operating restaurant.
TV & VIDEOS
fox9.com

58-foot yacht pulled out of frozen Lake Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - After days of work and battles with the freezing lake, a 58-foot yacht stuck on Lake Minnetonka is now on land. The "Seanote" had been a charter on Minnetonka since 1995. But a year ago, the owners sold it to a man from Texas. The new owner planned to transport it to the Mississippi and then sail it south.
MINNETONKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
coolhunting.com

Whimsical Treehouses to Rent Across the US

More than expressions of nostalgia or childlike wonder, a series of treehouses across the US, designed for adults, take the form of either a “multi-level escape filled with custom, modern touches or a rustic off-grid dwelling with only the bare necessities,” according to Katherine Englishman for Field Mag. From Maine to Montana, Texas and the Pacific Northwest, the magazine’s list of 20 treehouses boast amenities ranging from fireplaces and hot tubs to sky-high wraparound decks and rope-plank bridges. Some are small and cozy while others are geometric, architectural marvels. Head over to Field Mag to see all of them—which can be rented (with prices ranging from $125 to $743 per night).
TEXAS STATE
architecturaldigest.com

8 of the Best Airbnb Properties With Indoor Pools

Though pretty much every Airbnb offers guests the essentials—a plush bed, a functional kitchen, and a high-pressure shower—only a select few boast the totally unnecessary yet highly luxurious amenities that make visitors eager to swap huge resorts for charming vacation rentals. From unparalleled mountain views to eucalyptus-wood-clad saunas, perhaps the most coveted amenity an Airbnb can have is an indoor pool—especially in the winter months when there’s little reason to venture into the cold.
LIFESTYLE
homecrux.com

This Off-Grid Tiny Cabin is Private Oasis Overlooking the Sleaford Bay, Australia

Perils of the pandemic have brought the world to a halt. Cooped up at home for longer is only set to increase our misery and melancholy. I am not urging you to move out of your homes but if you are fully vaccinated and desperately want a break from WFH routine, you can rent this off-grid tiny cabin in Australia on Airbnb.
LIFESTYLE
KDHL AM 920

This Gorgeous Duluth Home Is For Sale And Is Surrounded By Private Forests And Overlooks The St. Louis River

Another incredible home is on the market in Duluth with breathtaking views and total privacy as it is nestled in its own private forest. This custom-built three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is 2,712-square-feet and sits on 6.34 acres of wooded property at 9001 W Skyline Parkway in Duluth. Deanna Bennett with Real Living Messina and Associates Inc. has the listing.
DULUTH, MN
wiltonbulletin.com

Ever Wanted to Live in a Luxury Dome? One Is On Sale Now in Arizona.

In a perfect world, human residences would exist in harmony with nature. In practice, that’s a lot harder to do — something that’s just as relevant to sprawling estates as it is to residences for people without a lot of money to spend. Architects and environmentalists have experimented with a host of approaches in recent years, including rewilding and building a home out of shipping containers.
REAL ESTATE
Secret NYC

8 Spots In NYC Where You Can Dine In A Cozy Winter Igloo

As the weather gets colder, the outdoor set-ups in NYC are once again getting creative. “Igloo dining” used to be only available in a few NYC locations (like 230 Fifth’s rooftop and City Winery’s pop-up in Rockefeller Center), but now there are tons of places across the city where you can curl up in a cozy dining bubble or igloo!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy