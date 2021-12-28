ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

9 Interesting Facts About Rabbits That Are So Unique You Didn’t Know

By Sara Nelson
petpress.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRabbits come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from the small cottontails to giant rabbits like the British Giant. Most people think that rabbits are just pets, but did you know they’re also used for food? Did you know that they can produce different types of milk, depending on their...

petpress.net

microsoftnewskids.com

Thinking About Fostering A Cat? Here’s What You Need To Know

Adopting a cat is a big commitment. You’d really love to have a cat in your home but aren’t sure if you’re fully ready yet — so what do you do?. The Dodo spoke with Mary Shaughnessy, a founding member of Kitt Crusaders in Los Angeles, who explained what fostering is and why you should totally do it.
PETS
HOLAUSA

These are the smartest cat breeds

Cats are very clever animals. If you have a cat at home, they will surely have surprised you on more than one occasion by their occurrences or how they solve challenges or setbacks. But there are races that stand out more than others for their intelligence. There are kittens that are distinguished by their ability to communicate, make themselves understood or interact with other animals.
ANIMALS
microsoftnewskids.com

How Can I Tell If My Cat Is Cold?

You might not think your cat can get cold since he’s basically always wearing a fur coat and spends all his time indoors. But cats do get chilly (even if it’s just from the AC), so it’s important to know the signs that your cat’s cold and when it’s time to turn up the thermostat.
PETS
103.3 WKFR

This Adorable Puppy and Siblings Looking for Forever Home

The litter of puppies that were almost born in the KFR studio is now available for adoption. A little over a month ago, Katie Timber of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan brought a small pregnant dog into the KFR studio for Dog Days. Minutes after we turned the mics off, that pregnant dog went into labor. Hilda is one of 6 very lovable babies in that litter and she is looking for a furever home. This pretty puppy loves other dogs and kids. She really love babies. Side note: she is terrified of cats.
PETS
womanaroundtown.com

5 Unexpected Perks of Botox You Didn’t Know About

You’ve probably heard about how Botox has the power to turn back time and make your skin look youthful. However, the benefits of Botox don’t end there. The ongoing obsession with the treatment and demand for it seems justified due to the numerous perks. If you’re skeptical about...
SKIN CARE
Smithonian

Five Things You Didn’t Know About Mistletoe

This holiday season, you might be hoping to catch someone under the mistletoe — or maybe that’s a prospect you’d like to avoid. Mistletoe’s association with kissing and Christmas in the Western world goes back to the 19th century, but it’s been linked to romance and fertility since ancient times.
GARDENING
Mental_Floss

Can You Find the Festive Dog in This Holiday Scene?

Pets love to make themselves part of the festivities on Christmas morning by hiding among the presents and wrapping paper. Even if you can spot your own dog beneath the Christmas tree, you may have a hard time finding the festive pooch hidden in this illustration. One of the dogs in this brainteaser is wearing a Santa hat—how quickly can you spot him?
PETS
lovemeow.com

Cat Gets Her 8 Kittens Inside a Home After Spending Her Whole Life Outdoors

A cat got her 8 kittens inside a home after spending her whole life outdoors. A tortoiseshell cat, Celeste, came to Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals, after having litter after litter outside. She was found covered in fleas and heavily pregnant. "Celeste had lived outside for her entire life before...
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

5 weird things your cat does to try to communicate with you

If your cat rubs his head against you, meows, or even rolls over and exposes his belly, you might assume that he’s playing or just fooling around. If you make that assumption, though, you would be overlooking your cat making several different attempts to try to communicate with you. Cats rely on many forms of communication, including sounds and body language, to get their messages across, but if you don’t understand just how cats communicate, it’s easy to miss these signals. Those behaviors that you think are a little strange aren’t actually that strange at all. Your cat is just communicating with you in his own special way.
PETS
Boston Globe

Killer cats

Birds in the wild have a bull’s-eye on their beaks. Linda Rodriguez McRobbie’s writes about the traumatic death of her family’s pet gerbil at the claws of the family cat but doesn’t mention the impact of pets, especially cats, on wildlife (“When pets kill,” Ideas, Nov. 28). Until recently, our suburban yard hosted generations of orioles that in most years nested in a large willow. One summer morning in our garden, I saw a fledgling oriole that was trying out its wings too close to the ground, where it was quickly killed by the neighbor’s cat. What bothered me the most about this incident was that this little bird had almost made it — its parents had flown thousands of miles north, established a territory, found a mate, scavenged nesting materials for their woven nest, built the nest, fed themselves and their offspring on a diminishing supply of insects, and protected their eggs and chicks from predation by crows, hawks, grackles, and jays, only to have their offspring killed by someone’s pet cat, an animal with no need to sustain itself, just a creature following its own instincts.
ANIMALS
Insider

13 great human-food snacks for your dog and 4 foods that could be toxic

You can feed your dog bananas, apples, blueberries, pineapple, oranges, and watermelon. Your pup can also eat tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, cucumber, eggs, and mango. But you should never feed your dog onions, grapes, avocadoes, or anything with xylitol. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. It can be tempting...
PETS
thesprucepets.com

3 Reasons Cats Rub Against Your Legs

One behavior cats do frequently that is unique to them is that they like to rub up against people and objects. Sometimes it occurs while you're carrying laundry down the stairs, but oftentimes it occurs when you arrive home after being out for the day. What is your cat trying...
PETS

