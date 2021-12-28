ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Edwards: Auburn ends with a loss, but Harsin knows that's not what matters going forward

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
 16 hours ago

BIRMINGHAM — Auburn's season is over, and for Bryan Harsin, it's time to get to work.

"That's all we can do," he said Tuesday afternoon after his Tigers fell 17-13 to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

It's been a mixed bag of results in Harsin's first season as Auburn's head coach. The Tigers opened the year 6-2 and beat a ranked Arkansas team on the road and a ranked Ole Miss team at home. They nearly got a ranked Penn State team in a road game. At the end of the regular season, Auburn solved top-ranked Alabama's offense better than anybody in the league before falling to the Tide in overtime.

Still, there are issues, too, and not all of them have to do with the talent on the field.

Auburn lost its last five games, and the fourth quarters of the five contests were miserable.

With less than seven minutes left Tuesday, Houston had the ball at its own 20 and trailed 13-10. You knew what would happen next, and it did.

Houston drove 80 yards on eight plays for the winning touchdown.

In the last five games, Auburn got outscored in the fourth quarter 51-6.

Even so, it wasn't a bad performance by Auburn on Tuesday. The Tigers were missing six players who are transferring, including quarterback Bo Nix, who's headed to Oregon. Another three were out with injuries, including starting center Nick Brahms and kicker Andres Carlson. Three others opted out: All-America cornerback Roger McCreary, offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm and linebacker Zakoby McClain.

In addition, senior defensive back Smoke Monday did his usual thing of getting ejected for targeting. This is the fourth time in his career and second this season. Three other times in his time at Auburn he got flagged for targeting, but the call was overturned. Whether you think the officials got it wrong, you'd still wonder why Monday never seems to get the message.

How would that 80-yard drive have gone had Monday and McCreary been on the field?

Still, the result of a meaningless bowl game on a blah Tuesday morning in Birmingham hardly matters in the scheme of things. What matters is how Auburn moves forward.

In the postgame news conference, a reporter asked Harsin about assessing the season. Harsin responded at first that he wasn't ready to do that, but he followed with a passionate answer that lasted five minutes, two seconds. He didn't necessarily assess the season, but he did reveal a bit about how and what he needs to assess.

"There's a lot of things we learned," he said. "There's a lot of things we need to be better at."

If you think Auburn needs to recruit better players — and fast — Harsin agrees with you. If you think things need to be fixed, he agrees with you there, too. If you think some of it might be attitude, Harsin is on board.

"There are some things as far as an attitude and a mentality that we do need to fix. Not just as a team, but as a program," he said.

Boiled down, his basic message was this: he likes the guys in the locker room, the issues are fixable, and while there are things to clean up, that's what he's there to do.

With that answer, Harsin showed a bit more passion than we've come to expect this year. That's probably his learning curve after spending the majority of his career at Boise State. This ain't Boise. A little fire doesn't hurt.

As the team is constructed now, the 6-7 record probably was as good as could be expected, especially with a sub-par offense.

The receivers are below average with no deep threat. Tank Bigsby at times has been touted as Auburn's best running back since Bo Jackson. He's not, but he's still one of the best half-dozen in the SEC, and maybe even better. He runs hard, too.

The line was good, not great. Auburn needs a better quarterback. T.J. Finley wasn't the answer at LSU and he's not the answer at Auburn. Like many, I'm curious about freshman Dematrius Davis, the four-star recruit out of Texas. He redshirted this year, and while he's a little on the short side at 5-foot-10, we've seen plenty of smaller quarterbacks shine, including Bryce Young, the most recent Heisman winner.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is gone, and Harsin is gambling that incoming Austin Davis is the answer. Davis, a former NFL quarterback, has three years of coaching experience, all with the Seattle Seahawks. His first day as a college coach will be his first day on campus at Auburn.

In the end, however, It all rests with Harsin, and if he's serious about fixing things and making changes and trying to win a championship, that's a good step.

Seattle Seahawks
