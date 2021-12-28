ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Will Pay About $53 Million In Settlement Over COVID Deaths At Veterans’ Homes

By CBS3 Staff
 19 hours ago

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey will pay about $53 million over COVID deaths at its veterans’ homes. The settlement follows claims that the state’s negligence contributed to the deaths of more than 100 veterans in state-run facilities.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy came under criticism in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 after directing veterans’ homes not to turn away patients who had tested positive.

That order was that was later rescinded.

Brande52
15h ago

Make Murphy pay it. Then throw him in jail for murder. He caused the deaths of these people in the nursing homes.

Lenny Ushakof
15h ago

and it will be paid from taxpayers money!? let ugly face pay for it from his money - he murdered those people.

Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

New Mandates In New Jersey To Help Stop COVID Spread

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are new mandates in New Jersey to try to help stop the spread of COVID. Starting Wednesday, Hoboken will be reinstating its mask mandate for indoor commercial facilities. In Paterson, the mayor signed an executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility. Meanwhile, an executive order in Newark will require proof of vaccination for public New Year’s Eve events Friday. By Jan. 10, anyone entering most indoor businesses must show proof of at least one dose, and then be fully vaccinated three weeks later. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Mayor of N.J.’s largest city tests positive for COVID

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The mayor said on Twitter that he tested positive Tuesday, that he was experiencing no symptoms and that his wife and son tested negative. “By the grace of God I’m okay and have no symptoms...
NEWARK, NJ
phillyvoice.com

New Jersey residents can get free, at-home COVID-19 saliva tests

New Jersey is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity as the highly-contagious omicron variant continues to spread across the state. Any resident who needs to be tested for COVID-19 can receive a free, at-home saliva test as part of a new effort from the Department of Health and Vault Medical Services. Residents do not need to have symptoms to receive a test kit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
New Jersey State
Daily Voice

Free COVID Tests Being Mailed To NJ Residents

Residents of New Jersey can now receive free COVID-19 tests in the mail. The state has partnered with Vault Medical Services to send tests to residents via expedited shipping, the health provider’s website says. To receive a test free of charge, order the test and log in to Vault’s...
STAMFORD, CT
NJ.com

Another N.J. town orders indoor mask mandate amid surging COVID cases

Another New Jersey town has issued an indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases across the state continue to climb. Morristown Mayor Timothy P. Dougherty signed an executive order Thursday that mandates all businesses and venues in town to require their employees and customers to wear face coverings, according to a statement from the mayor’s office. Customers will not need to wear a mask when eating or drinking inside a restaurant or establishment that serves food or beverages.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
WSB Radio

COVID-19 'raging' in New Jersey as leaders weigh next steps

NEW YORK — With COVID-19 "raging" in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said this latest surge could bring about the return of some restrictions. New Jersey reported back-to-back days of over 6,000 new confirmed cases on Thursday and Friday, as infections have dramatically spiked in recent weeks, state data shows. This time last month, the state was reporting under 2,000 daily new cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phil Murphy
New Jersey 101.5

Murphy flees NJ as COVID cases set new record

On the same day New Jersey announced the highest total of new COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy fled the state. Murphy and his family left Wednesday for an eight day vacation in Costa Rica. The governor was clearly happy about the vacation and looking forward to getting out of New Jersey. “Please God, we need that," Murphy said of his trip.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

Free COVID tests can be delivered to your door in N.J. Here’s how.

New Jerseyans can now have a COVID-19 test shipped for free to their home under a new program the state announced this month. The state Health Department has partnered with test provider Vault Medical Services on the federally funded program, which state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said will increase testing “availability and accessibility” throughout New Jersey.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Philadelphia

Stunning Surge in NJ COVID Cases, as Positives Top 15,000 in a Day

New Jersey reported 15,482 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday -- more than double the state's pre-omicron record and an increase of nearly 60% in just one day. The stunning surge puts in stark relief just how quickly the omicron variant is spreading in the state and the region. New daily cases in the state are now only slightly behind new cases in New York City, with roughly the same population.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

COVID cases in NJ jump nearly 60% in one day, shattering record

NEW JERSEY - COVID is on the surge in the Garden State. New Jersey is reporting 15,482 cases as of Thursday, once again shattering the state record. The number represents a stunning increase of 59% from Wednesday and a 126% increase from Tuesday. On Wednesday, hospitalizations in the state reached...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey governor missing in action as COVID-19 continues to soar, cases increase and testing nearly impossible to get

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will not be taking time out from his Central American Christmas vacation with his family in Costa Rica as cases of COVID-19 continue to soar back home in New Jersey. New Jersey’s COVID-19 case count has reached pandemic highs over the past week and residents are finding it nearly impossible to get tested either at home or in person due to shortages and insufficient testing capacity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

First NJ city implements vaccine passport for restaurants, theaters

NEWARK — The state's largest city isn't waiting for Gov. Phil Murphy to bring back restrictions. Faced with rapidly rising COVID cases, Mayor Ras Baraka on Thursday announced a new vaccine mandate, which will go into effect for public New Year's Eve parties and events. The mandate will then apply to all bars, restaurants, nightclubs and entertainment establishments starting Jan. 10.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

From Costa Rica, Phil Murphy tells Biden “All is well” in New Jersey as COVID-19 cases soar, testing overwhelmed

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy might be sitting comfortably beside a pool or beach in Central America, but back home, things are not so comfortable. Murphy is spending a weeklong family vacation in Costa Rica and this morning on a call with President Joe Biden and other governors over the latest COVID-19 outbreak, Murphy all was well back in his home state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Court Halts Federal Jury Selection In Maryland, Citing COVID-19 Surge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland courts have ordered that all jury selections be postponed until early February, citing the recent surge the state has seen in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. The court also delayed a grand jury selection and canceled a grand jury session scheduled for the first week of January, saying it will review data on a week-by-week basis to determine whether any grand jury sessions will be held. The decision to postpone those proceedings was based on several factors, including Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate, rising cases and hospitalizations, along with new measures imposed by local governments. “In recent days, certain triggering criteria...
MARYLAND STATE
NJ.com

Among rising COVID cases, another N.J. city will require masks indoors

After seeing a record high positive 611 residents test positive for COVID in the last seven days, Hoboken officials will establish an indoor face mask requirement this week. The executive order signed Monday by the city’s office of emergency management will go into effect on Wednesday at 6 a.m. and will require all residents and visitors over the age of 2 to wear a mask or face-covering while inside any public building or commercial establishment, except when actively eating or drinking, according to a statement from the city.
HOBOKEN, NJ
