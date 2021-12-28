New Jersey Will Pay About $53 Million In Settlement Over COVID Deaths At Veterans’ Homes

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey will pay about $53 million over COVID deaths at its veterans’ homes. The settlement follows claims that the state’s negligence contributed to the deaths of more than 100 veterans in state-run facilities.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy came under criticism in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 after directing veterans’ homes not to turn away patients who had tested positive.

That order was that was later rescinded.