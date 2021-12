Mindful eating, smaller menus, fermentation and more. For restaurants in Hong Kong, 2021 was another year of change. The vaccine rollout and LeaveHomeSafe app meant restaurants could operate with slightly less restrictive social distancing regulations. As a result, a score of new restaurants opened, new chefs joined the dining scene, and new menus were served to hungry Hongkongers looking for somewhere to treat themselves to a good meal. Not to mention the many renovations and makeovers that took place all over town as chefs and restaurants did their best to reinvent themselves and rise above the challenges of the year.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO