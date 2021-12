Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians is now in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Dan Beyer & Geoff Schwartz, in for Doug Gottlieb on The Doug Gottlieb Show, discuss the repercussions for the Bucs playoff run. Geoff reminds us that after his positive result, he will not need to be tested for at least 90 days afterward, which clears him for any playoff games. Will we see a rush of players and coaches actually trying to get COVID before their playoff runs to ensure they won’t be disqualified for postseason games?

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO