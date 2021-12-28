Wright reels off four sets in a row to complete comeback win over Heta at PDC World Darts Championship

Three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, organisers have announced.Dutchman Van Gerwen was set to play Chris Dobey in the third round on Tuesday night at Alexandra Palace.A statement from the PDC read: “Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Chris Dobey.“Dobey will receive a bye to the last 16 and Tuesday evening’s session will continue with two matches.”Van Gerwen becomes the third player forced out of the event following a positive coronavirus test, with fellow Dutchmen Vincent Van Der Voort and Raymond Van Barneveld also having withdrawn. Read More Darts ready to become more than just a festive favouriteFlorian Hempel claims shock win over Dimitri Van Den Bergh at Alexandra PalaceDarius Labanauskas nails nine-darter but crashes out of World Championship

