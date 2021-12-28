Wright reels off four sets in a row to complete comeback win over Heta at PDC World Darts Championship
dartsnews.com
16 hours ago
Peter Wright is into the Last 16 of the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship where he will face Ryan Searle after producing an incredible comeback to down Damon Heta 4-2 in sets. Wright was 2-0 down and changed his darts back and he soon flourished as he reeled off...
Peter Wright came from 2-0 down to reel off four sets in a row to down Damon Heta all brought on by a change in darts as usual for the former World Champion. Wright spoke after keeping his World Darts Championship hopes alive and is keeping faith with his darts admitting a few tweaks are needed.
Rob Cross hit five ton-plus checkouts, including a match-winning 170 to defeat Daryl Gurney in a World Championship classic at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday night. World No 2 Peter Wright changed his darts after falling two sets down to Damon Heta and then reeled off the next four to complete a stunning 4-2 comeback victory with six 180s and a high checkout of 161.
Rob Cross is into the Last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship after downing Daryl Gurney in a thrilling 4-3 win sealing it with a 170 checkout, a 99.7 average and 13 180's on the way. The 170 checkout in particular came to win it as Cross seals his...
It is the turn of the Welsh wizards this evening at the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship as Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will resume their quest for glory at the Alexandra Palace on Monday evening. An otherwise headliner during this tournament, the reigning World Champion will be on first...
The PDC have reassured fans and players that safeguarding is in place with necessary protocols and precautions after Raymond van Barneveld tested positive after his defeat to Rob Cross. A spokesperson told the PA News Agency the following in a statement following the positive test. “We have been made aware...
Jonny Clayton has cleaned up on the title front this season as the most successful player on the PDC Tour and he produced another statement win at the World Darts Championship breezing past Gabriel Clemens 4-0 in sets. This for a loss of only four legs throughout the whole contest...
Dirk van Duijvenbode is the first player into the Last 16 at the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship after seeing off Ross Smith in a sensational comeback from 'The Titan'. Van Duijvenbode won a thriller which saw him come back from 3-0 down in sets to see off Smith and he will return for the latter stages.
Vincent van der Voort will not play this evening at the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship and has been forced to withdraw from the showpiece tournament after testing positive for Covid-19. Van der Voort was due to face off against James Wade but now 'The Machine' will get a bye...
The action resumes at the Alexandra Palace on Tuesday afternoon with the PDC World Darts Championship set to continue headlined by Joe Cullen and Ryan Searle returning to action. In a wide open quarter, Steve Lennon and Mervyn King start proceedings off with the winner set to face Raymond Smith...
Gerwyn Price and Kim Huybrechts were part of a World Darts Championship classic on Monday evening with 'The Iceman' prevailing. But one of the talking points came towards the end of the tie as Price hit double five for the set and he celebrated wildly only to incur the wrath of Huybrechts.
Raymond Smith will face either Steve Lennon or Mervyn King for a spot in the Quarter-Finals of the PDC World Darts Championship continuing his incredible run at the Alexandra Palace. Smith breezed past Florian Hempel 4-1 who did not turn up to produce his previous exploits and it is 'The...
Michael Smith saw off William O'Connor in another quality display for 'Bully Boy' to reach the Last 16 at the PDC World Darts Championship but he wasn't pleased with letting the Irishman back in. "I was until I started giving the game back. 3-1 up I thought I was playing...
Dirk van Duijvenbode came from 3-0 down to produce a stunning comeback to dump out Ross Smith and reach the Last 16 at the PDC World Darts Championship. To go 3-0 down, Van Duijvenbode attributed to not bringing his practice game onto the stage. "It wasn't frustrating because I played...
Ryan Searle has finally claimed a win over Danny Noppert to reach the Last 16 at the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship after six previous ties went the way of the Dutchman. It was a 4-2 win for Searle with a 92 average, seven 180's despite missing 31 darts at doubles throughout the contest but for the third time in four years, he is into the latter stages.
Jonny Clayton laid claim to his World Darts Championship aspirations with a brilliant win over Gabriel Clemens to reach the Last 16 where he will play Michael Smith for a spot in the Quarter-Finals. "I got out the blocks really fast. I had to, I knew what kind of game...
Mervyn King will face Raymond Smith in the Last 16 of the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship after breezing past Steve Lennon 4-0 in sets. A 92 average, three 180's and two ton plus checkouts saw 'The King' march on at the Palace and he will now have a great opportunity to potentially make it to at least the Quarter-Finals.
Martijn Kleermaker is into the Last 16 on debut at the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship but not without a comeback from his opponent Joe Cullen in winning on the tiebreak. Kleermaker took out 88 on the bull to win it after Cullen had come back from 3-0 down in sets to send it all the way but it is the Dutchman who moves through in a 4-3 win.
Three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, organisers have announced.Dutchman Van Gerwen was set to play Chris Dobey in the third round on Tuesday night at Alexandra Palace.A statement from the PDC read: “Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Chris Dobey.“Dobey will receive a bye to the last 16 and Tuesday evening’s session will continue with two matches.”Van Gerwen becomes the third player forced out of the event following a positive coronavirus test, with fellow Dutchmen Vincent Van Der Voort and Raymond Van Barneveld also having withdrawn. Read More Darts ready to become more than just a festive favouriteFlorian Hempel claims shock win over Dimitri Van Den Bergh at Alexandra PalaceDarius Labanauskas nails nine-darter but crashes out of World Championship
Danny Noppert was eliminated in the third round of the World Darts Championship on Tuesday for the third year in a row. The Freeze lost 4-2 in sets to Ryan Searle. Especially the missed doubles bothered Noppert. The 30-year old missed 26 darts on the doubles, including three to take the fifth set. After that Noppert also missed chances to take the first two legs in the sixth set.
Once again a player has been forced to leave the PDC World Darts Championship. This time it is not a Dutchman who has tested positive, but Dave Chisnall, last year's semi-finalist. Earlier this week, Vincent van der Voort and Michael van Gerwen already tested positive, after which they were eliminated...
Comments / 0