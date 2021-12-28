ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright reels off four sets in a row to complete comeback win over Heta at PDC World Darts Championship

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Wright is into the Last 16 of the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship where he will face Ryan Searle after producing an incredible comeback to down Damon Heta 4-2 in sets. Wright was 2-0 down and changed his darts back and he soon flourished as he reeled off...

SkySports

World Darts Championship: Rob Cross defeats Daryl Gurney in style as Peter Wright storms through

Rob Cross hit five ton-plus checkouts, including a match-winning 170 to defeat Daryl Gurney in a World Championship classic at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday night. World No 2 Peter Wright changed his darts after falling two sets down to Damon Heta and then reeled off the next four to complete a stunning 4-2 comeback victory with six 180s and a high checkout of 161.
The Independent

