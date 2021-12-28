ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Jumpstart your cybersecurity career with 12 courses for just $32

bleepingcomputer.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, the cybersecurity industry is wide open to new talent. New roles are opening up every day, and anyone with the necessary certifications has a shot at landing a highly-paid job. That said, breaking into cybersecurity involves a lot of learning. The A to Z Cyber Security &...

www.bleepingcomputer.com

ZDNet

No diploma? No problem: 5 tech jobs you can hold with no degree

Finding a tech job with no degree might seem challenging, but it's entirely possible. You don't need a degree to find a rewarding, lucrative career with possibilities for growth and advancement. Tech jobs with no degree requirement exist across the workforce, primarily in entry-level positions. If you're willing to learn...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
bleepingcomputer.com

Learn how to build software with this $29 Python and Git training

Whether you want to build your own startup or simply work for one, learning how to build and maintain software is an essential step. As the most popular programming language, Python is a good place to start. Similarly, Git is the standard for version control. The Python Programming & Git...
SOFTWARE
richlandsource.com

Cybersecurity program being introduced at Pioneer Career & Technology Center

SHELBY – The Pioneer Career and Technology Center Board of Education has announced Cybersecurity will now be offered to high school students at Pioneer. At a meeting Monday night the program was approved in response to industry demand. Technology is changing faster than ever and cybersecurity analysts are in...
SHELBY, OH
channele2e.com

Cybersecurity Incident Response: Choose Your Partner Before You’re Hit

Last week, we released the Forrester Now Tech: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q4 2021. This research provides a comprehensive overview of the service provider landscape. In the report, we define and describe the vendor segments and then classify each of the 36 vendors into the appropriate segment based on functionality. We also provide information on key industries the vendors support and any reference customers they can share publicly.
TECHNOLOGY
geekcastradio.com

Why Building Technology Skills is Critical for Your Career

Have you ever wondered how your technology skills could impact your future career? If you’ve always worked well with technology and computers, you’ve come to the right place. There are many reasons why developing your technical skills could be beneficial to you in the future. Here are a few ways that your technology skills could critically impact your career specifically.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Cybersecurity: Go from novice to expert with this course bundle

You don't need to go back to school or have any tech background whatsoever. You can switch to a tech career after just one of these self-paced courses. Make 2022 the year you switch to a highly-paid tech career. The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle has everything a total beginner needs, not only the skills but also how to pass certification exams and ace job interviews. And it's available right now for just $39.99.
COMPUTERS
Times Union

4 Ways Online Courses Can Boost Your Freelancing Career

The freelance industry has grown exponentially over the past decade, and was juiced particularly by Covid-19-related remote and flexible work structures. According to a September research report by UpWork, “53% of businesses say that remote work has increased their willingness to use freelancers”. And of course, the freelance life has a number of perks — from selectively controlling a workload to having flexible working hours to the desirable option of choosing clients, it can be a potential pathway to a diverse and profitable career. Of course, most freelancers will be quick to add, however, that this business, like any other, requires considerable effort. To succeed, you need to continuously improve skills and develop new ones to make yourself stand out and maximize fees, and I’ve found that one dependable route to such professional self-improvement is through online courses.
MARKETING
dataversity.net

Top Cloud and Cyber Asset Management Trends of 2022

Companies have been racing to mature their technologies and pursue digital transformations in the last few years, as a way to gain or maintain competitive advantage and resilience. This has led to an emerging area of focus: cyber asset management. Organizations are now taking inventory of their IT infrastructure and prioritizing more agile cyber asset management processes. What trends will shape the business landscape in this upcoming year and how can leaders prepare?
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

Onboarding New Hybrid Employees? Use This Checklist

With an influx of companies embracing the hybrid work environment, many professionals are planning to head back to the office in some capacity over the next year. As many companies introduce a myriad of options for employees to help with struggling retention rates (from full-time remote work to solely on-site to a combination of the two), this new-normal opens up the job market to a more extensive and diverse talent pool, including geographically distant professionals and new graduates looking for permanent positions.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bleepingcomputer.com

This $39 course helps you become an expert in cyber risk management

Developed by the United States Government, the Risk Management Framework (RMF) provides a clear playbook for security and privacy within any large organization. If you want to work in the lucrative world of cybersecurity, understanding the RMF is an important step. The NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course helps...
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

CISA releases Apache Log4j scanner to find vulnerable apps

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has announced the release of a scanner for identifying web services impacted by two Apache Log4j remote code execution vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2021-44228 and CVE-2021-45046. "log4j-scanner is a project derived from other members of the open-source community by CISA's Rapid Action Force team...
SOFTWARE
irei.com

Robotics, AI and healthcare technology — a perfect storm of capital

Past the halfway mark, 2021 is shaping up to be another record year for mergers, acquisitions and venture funding in robotics, AI and healthcare technology. Over the past six months, eight members of the ROBO Global innovation indices received takeover offers, reflecting a growing corporate urge and appetite for advanced technologies.
ENGINEERING
infosecurity-magazine.com

How to Build and Retain Your Cybersecurity A-Team

Hiring and retaining the right talent is no mean feat for any business, but it isn’t straightforward when it comes to cybersecurity. Like most markets across the world, the UK has for years faced a serious cyber-skills shortage. In fact, a recent study by the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport revealed that a staggering 50% of private sector businesses had basic technical cybersecurity skills gaps within their organizations.
WORLD
bleepingcomputer.com

AvosLocker ransomware reboots in Safe Mode to bypass security tools

In recent attacks, the AvosLocker ransomware gang has started focusing on disabling endpoint security solutions that stand in their way by rebooting compromised systems into Windows Safe Mode. This tactic makes it easier to encrypt victims' files since most security solutions will be automatically disabled after Windows devices boot in...
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

Get a festive 15% off this cybersecurity analyst training, now $26

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), the number of cybersecurity attacks around the world this year was considerably higher than in 2020. As businesses wake up to these dangers, the demand for cybersecurity analysts is only likely to grow. The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle helps you...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Get the exam preparation that can transform your IT experience into cybersecurity expertise for just $70

The best way for experienced IT professionals to get salaries that reflect their advanced skills is to have major certifications on their resumes. The exams are tough, but if you want to specialize in cybersecurity, you can pass them on the first try with help from The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle. And it's on sale at the moment for only $69.
COMPUTERS
The Holland Sentinel

Employment Expertise: Exploring your career options

December is Career Exploration and Awareness Month. Whether you're a high school student thinking about the future or someone with an established career, now is a great time to consider your options. “Career exploration is often the most overlooked step in the job seeker process,” said Deb Powell, a career...
JOBS
techgig.com

Want a promotion? Take these cybersecurity courses now!

On a daily basis, almost every industry processes a massive amount of data, much of which is highly sensitive and requires constant security. It's the process of safeguarding systems, networks, and applications against cyber-threats, harm, and unauthorised access. Let's take a look at some of the best. cybersecurity. courses to...
JOBS
businessobserverfl.com

Employee engagement: improving through internal communication

As we approach year end, it behooves leaders to take a close look at the current state of their employee culture and participation, and use the opportunity to enact a plan for boosting engagement in the coming year — especially as companies operate in such a competitive talent environment. Here are some ways you can measure and drive positive results through internal communication:
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

