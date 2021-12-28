Jumpstart your cybersecurity career with 12 courses for just $32

The freelance industry has grown exponentially over the past decade, and was juiced particularly by Covid-19-related remote and flexible work structures. According to a September research report by UpWork, “53% of businesses say that remote work has increased their willingness to use freelancers”. And of course, the freelance life has a number of perks — from selectively controlling a workload to having flexible working hours to the desirable option of choosing clients, it can be a potential pathway to a diverse and profitable career. Of course, most freelancers will be quick to add, however, that this business, like any other, requires considerable effort. To succeed, you need to continuously improve skills and develop new ones to make yourself stand out and maximize fees, and I’ve found that one dependable route to such professional self-improvement is through online courses.

