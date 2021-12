Davon Reed sat down in his defensive stance and sealed a 103-100 win for the Denver Nuggets over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Reed, playing on his second 10-day contract of the season, picked up Brandon Boston Jr. out of a Clippers timeout with 12.7 seconds left. Boston had 18 points to his name after making two of his first four 3-pointers when he caught the in-bounds pass. The Clippers rookie had Reed one-on-one at the top of the key when he drove to his left with five seconds remaining. Boston stepped back to the 3-point line a second later, and Reed was right there to poke the ball away, forcing Boston to scramble and rush the game-tying shot, which wasn’t close.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO