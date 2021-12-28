Could Encore concert venue hurt Boston-area theaters?

Attendance exceeded expectations for the inaugural year of Wilmington’s 7,200-seat concert venue, Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. According to city of Wilmington figures, nearly 90,000 tickets were sold to the 20 performances booked by venue manager Live Nation at the pavilion in 2021, from the opening in July with three days of Widespread Panic performances to its last show in October. That’s almost 10,000 more than estimated, said Amy Beatty, community services director for the city.
Comments / 0