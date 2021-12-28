Could Encore concert venue hurt Boston-area theaters?

All the seven concert venues in the United States for TWICE's "4TH WORLD TOUR 'Ⅲ'' are sold out. Keep reading for more details. TWICE was initially set to hold their "4TH WORLD TOUR 'III" in five cities in the United States in February 2022. On December 14, however, all the concert legs rapidly sold out. Due to this, two venues were added: The Forum in Los Angeles on February 15 and UBS Arena in New York on February 27.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO