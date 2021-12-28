College Football Picks for Every Game: CFB Playoff and New Year's Six

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
Luke Fickell is pursuing his first national championship as a head coach. He has Cincinnati motivated to dethrone the defending national champions, Alabama football. Both teams arrived in Dallas (Texas) on Sunday for final practices before the Cotton Bowl. The game will be Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
As they scanned the Lloyd Noble Center during Oklahoma basketball’s Nov. 9 season opener vs. Northwestern State, a few BoomSquad members spotted Caleb Williams sitting on the stadium’s east side. They drew the standout quarterback’s presence to the attention of Matt Bowling, a journalism student and the president...
The Tennessee Volunteers got the best of their in-state rivals at Vanderbilt this year, winning handedly by a 45-21 final, but when the Volunteers tried to take another victory lap on Twitter Sunday, they were met with a painful dose of reality. Tennessee went 7-5 under first-year head coach Josh...
Ohio State will not be at full strength when it squares off with Utah in the Rose Bowl this Saturday. Moments ago, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day announced that a few key contributors have elected to opt out of their upcoming game.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WLBT) - Despite being Texas Tech’s all-time winningest football coach, don’t expect the Red Raiders to invite Mike Leach back to Lubbock to be honored for those accomplishments anytime soon. More than 12 years after Texas Tech fired Leach for cause, the two parties are still...
The Christmas holiday is over, the players got a little break to spend time with family, and now it's all business for the Alabama Crimson Tide as the team gets ready for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve. It's been...
For the second year in a row, college bowl games are being canceled as coronavirus case counts climb. Rosters are also depleted by injuries and players either opting out of games or transferring to other schools. On Sunday, three more schools announced that they wouldn't participate in bowl games. The...
Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
When the Wolverines exit the tunnel for the largest showdown in the Harbaugh era, they'll do so with the comforts of knowing they possess the best player on the field. Elite pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been at the center of what's been a historic run for the Wolverines in recent weeks.
