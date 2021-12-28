ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

[CES 2022] Samsung announces expansion of Bespoke refrigerator lineup

By Alex Hernandez
techaeris.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of the publishing of this article, CES 2022 is set to move forward despite dozens of companies canceling and many media publications opting out. Samsung is one of the companies that still plans on attending the event in person. The company plans on showcasing its new Bespoke refrigerator lineup and...

techaeris.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Third-generation Motorola Razr foldable phone reportedly in the works

According to a Weibo post discovered by Android Authority, Motorola is silently working on a third-generation Razr foldable phone. Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo's mobile business group in China, hinted on the Chinese microblogging site that the company is working on developing a new and improved iteration of the iconic phone.
CELL PHONES
Dealerscope

Samsung Home Appliances Unveils New 2022 Bespoke Lineup

Samsung Home Appliances has announced its CES 2022 Bespoke home appliances lineup, which is themed “The age of coming together.” Due to the success of the 4-door Flex in 2021, Samsung has decided to add the Bespoke French Door Refrigerator to its kitchen lineup. The fridge comes with the option of having a 3 or 4 door configuration and includes features from other fridge models like the Beverage Center, Auto Fill Water Pitcher, and Dual Ice Maker. The updated 4-door configuration has an increased storage size of 29 cubic feet and the 3-door configuration now has 30 cubic feet of food storage. Consumers can customize their refrigerator with up to 12 colors and the choice between glass or metallic finishes. The glass finish comes in the colors Sunrise Yellow, Clementine, Morning Blue, Pink, Charcoal, Grey, and White Glass, while the metallic finish can come in Emerald Green, Navy, Matte Black, Tuscan, and Stainless Steel colors. This is not the only appliance with newly added color customizations: Samsung’s Bespoke Kitchen Package, which previously only came in Navy Steel, will have White Glass added to its color options in 2022. Now consumers can have a choice to see which color best fits their kitchen’s layout.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

AMD, MSI and OnePlus are the latest to cancel in-person CES 2022 presence

Editor's take: CES 2022 has taken another major hit as a handful of additional exhibitors have called off plans for an in-person presence. How many more dings can the trade show take before organizers pull the plug?. OnePlus confirmed to TechCrunch that it will no longer have boots on the...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

OPPO Find N Foldable Phone Review

It’s hard to consider a product mainstream when there are only two or three people selling a small number of them. For foldable phones and tablets to really be accepted as the future of mobile, they have to be more accessible in design, availability, and price. Those are the goalposts that OPPO tried to hit with the company’s first foldable … Continue reading
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Electronics#Bespoke#Refrigerator#Dryer#French
TechRadar

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 SoC launched in China

Xiaomi’s long-awaited flagship phones Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro went official in China late on Tuesday night. So much was already known about the two devices and a cheaper third variant that there was hardly anything new at the event itself. We expect the devices in other geographies sometime during the first quarter of 2022.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) tablet to soon launch in India

Samsung unveiled its mid-range Android tablet, Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) about two weeks ago in Europe, but the company didn’t reveal its pricing nor did it announce its plans for other markets. Now it seems that the South Korean company is looking to introduce the tablet to the Indian...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

More companies bow out of in-person CES presence

A number of big names are still confirmed for next week’s show, including Samsung, LG, BMW, Qualcomm and Sony. As of December 23, the CTA noted that “over 2,200” companies were still planning to attend the show. I will say that, anecdotally, I’ve heard from a number of startups who have opted not to attend, and also plenty who are still planning to be at the show in-person.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
Phone Arena

AMD and OnePlus also pulled out of the CES 2022 tech event

AMD and OnePlus announced that they won't be physically present at the CES 2022 tech event. Instead, they will attend the CES event virtually. This decision comes due to the rise of COVID-19's Omicron variant cases. In a statement, AMD said, "After careful deliberation, AMD has decided to cancel our...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro serve up Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and impressive OLED display

Xiaomi today announced the Xiaomi 12 series, which will offer two flagship phones: the Xiaomi 12 and the 12 Pro. Yes, we’re getting the reveal of two phones today, and Xiaomi says that its flagship reveals will include two different phone models from here on out. As you might imagine, there are a good number of similarities between the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, but there are several key differences as well.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Samsung’s C-Lab class features a diaper sensor, smart guitar and modular robot

Over the past couple of years, however, Samsung’s C-Lab division has been its CES secret weapon, showcasing some of the projects built by the company’s in-house incubator. Created by employees who are afforded the ability to create pet projects, C-Labs’ projects aren’t always practical, but they’re often fascinating.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Walmart’s Post Christmas Deal has the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $79

You could buy a pair of true wireless earbuds from a brand you may be familiar with, but you just never know how they’ll turn out. Or perhaps, you can opt instead to go with a brand that’s been in the business and proved itself to be reliable. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may not be the latest option out there, but it’s hard to resist a good deal when you stumble across one. In fact, you can pick it up right now for $79 through Walmart. As we said, it’s not necessarily Sammy’s latest model, but it’s still nonetheless a fantastic...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Xiaomi coming after Samsung? Patent shows Mi Mix Fold 2 mixing iPad Pro with Fold style

When it comes to foldable phones, Samsung’s name immediately comes to mind — the company did amazing strides in terms of developing and popularizing not one but two new foldable phone designs. Those being the booklet format of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the clamshell design of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. In fact, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 kind of pushed the Note series off of its pedestal, taking up the August release spot and leaving the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 in limbo (spoiler: the Galaxy S22 Ultra may just be the Note 21 we never got).
CELL PHONES
CNET

Xiaomi 12 phone line debuts with superfast 120W charging speeds, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Xiaomi's phones are often exclusive to China, but some of these phones debut powerful features worth checking out as they could bring a peek as to what could be coming to international phones in 2022 and beyond. In the case of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro phones, which made their debut Tuesday in a Xiaomi blog post, the phone line brings superfast 120W charging capability and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

LG's new ThinQ recipe service sources ingredients from Amazon and Walmart

As usual, LG has unveiled its latest smart appliances for CES 2022, but this time they come with an unusual twist: a recipe service. The ThinQ Recipe app will let users choose from up to 10,000 recipes, with the app adding ingredients to your grocery list for delivery from Walmart or Amazon Fresh.
RECIPES
Android Central

New Samsung patent reveals a double-folding Galaxy Z Fold 3 successor

Samsung has applied for a patent for a smartphone that has two folds. The concept depicts a double-folding device with a larger screen than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. In addition, the patent reveals three display sections that fold in a Z shape. Samsung may be exploring new ways to...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

LG Display uses exotic deuterium to make OLED TVs 30% brighter

Only days before CES 2022, LG Display, the company that manufactures the OLED panels used by Sony, LG Electronics, Vizio, and virtually every other OLED TV maker, has created a new OLED display that it calls OLED EX. The new panels incorporate deuterium into the manufacturing process, which LG Display claims can make them 30% brighter than the OLED panels used in current large-size TVs. The company plans to produce OLED EX panels at two of its OLED plants starting in the second quarter of 2022.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Last chance to save big on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Just like the Galaxy S20 FE, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is as close as it can be to the top tier without the premium price. That makes it a top priority for customers looking to buy a mid-range Android tablet with premium features.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Xiaomi 12 Pro is a brand new iPhone 13 rival with 120W charging speeds

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more We expected the Xiaomi 12 to be the first 2022 Android phone to feature Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 System-on-Chip (SoC). Qualcomm’s new processor should compete with the A15 Bionic that Apple included in the iPhone 13 series. Like every year, Xiaomi launched its next-gen Android flagship a lot earlier than rivals, but not early enough. Lenovo’s Motorola Edge X30 is the world’s first phone with a Snapdragon 8 SoC onboard. That doesn’t make the Xiaomi 12 series any less exciting, however. Xiaomi has two Snapdragon...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

CES 2022 will introduce HDMI 2.1a, another confusing new spec

The HDMI standards are a mess. HDMI 2.1, in particular, is a uniquely frustrating mess, with haphazard support among TV manufacturers, cable makers, and devices that make setting up, say 120Hz gaming on a PS5 or Xbox Series X a uniquely harrowing experience. Fortunately, the HDMI Forum is swooping in...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy