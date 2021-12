Answer: Moon gardens tend to be monochromatic. They usually fall into the realm of an all-white garden. A moon garden is meant to be enjoyed by the light of the moon or evening. It is intended to be a peaceful spot to rest, relax and appreciate celestial beauty. A moon garden design has plants with white flowers and silvery foliage that reflect light from the setting sun and rising moon. Reds, blues and other deep colors seem to disappear at dusk, but whites and silvers really pop in even the slightest amount of moonlight. This garden typically has fragrant, nocturnal blooming flowers, which attract nighttime pollinators, like the sphinx moth.

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO