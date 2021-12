Utah Jazz veteran Jordan Clarkson had an issue with a fan in San Antonio on Monday night, but fortunately the incident was resolved before it turned ugly. A fan was escorted out of the AT&T Center during the Jazz’s game against the Spurs after he apparently would not stop riding Clarkson. Clarkson was frustrated with some things that happened on the court, and the fan stood up and said something to him during a timeout. You can see the fan being escorted out below.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO