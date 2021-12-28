13 Slays Till X-Mas (Review)

“Get Crazy” (1983, Kino Lorber) The stage crew of the Saturn Theater (played by the Wiltern in the midst of its 1980s renovation) works overtime to deliver a New Year’s Eve concert to a frenzied crowd while also contending with oversized rock star egos, LSD in the drinking fountain, and a bomb placed in the building by venomous rock promoter Colin Beverly (Ed Begley, Jr.). Frantic music comedy by “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School” director Allan Arkush – who loosely based the film on his own experiences at the Fillmore East – shares that movie’s “Mad” Magazine/Looney Tunes/Marx Brothers anarchic energy, but also finds time to affectionately lampoon both the rock and roll lifestyle and the highs and lows of those in its orbit. The music is where movies about rock and roll fall flat, but “Get Crazy” pulls off the rare feat of delivering funny parodies that also sound great: Malcolm McDowell (backed by a very funny John Densmore of the Doors, along with Coati Mundi, Jonathan Melvoin, and Derf Scratch) throws himself headlong into a self-impressed stadium rocker, while Lori Eastside leads a platoon of crack female players through some high energy New Wave tunes before giving way to Lee Ving’s Iggy-esque roomwrecker. Lou Reed, of all people, gives one of the most amusing performances as an addled Dylan type, and delivers the bittersweet “Little Sister” (the soundtrack also features songs by the Ramones, Sparks, Marshall Crenshaw, and Adrian Belew). The cast, led by Daniel Stern, Allen Garfield (playing a Bill Graham carbon), and Stacey Nelkin, keeps pace with the gags admirably, and there’s amusing support from Fabian and Bobby Sherman as Begley’s flunkies; blink and you’ll miss “High School” alums Mary Woronov, Paul Bartel, Dick Miller, and Clint Howard. Dismissed during its release and long unavailable on home video, Kino’s Special Edition Blu-ray offers a 2K restoration and loads of extras, including a lengthy retrospective featurette with Arkush and most of the cast and crew; Arkush is joined by Eli Roth and filmmaker Daniel Kremer on the commentary, while the No Dogs in Space podcast crew spin fictitious bios for the movie’s music performers. Music videos for Sparks’ title track, the original version of Eastside’s “Not Gonna Take it Anymore” and a new version featuring most of the original band, round out the disc.

