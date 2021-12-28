ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers add TE Marcedes Lewis, LB Oren Burks to COVID-19 reserve list

By Zach Kruse
 20 hours ago
The Green Bay Packers added two more players to the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. Tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Oren Burks were both placed on the list on Tuesday.

Lewis, a 15-game starter for the Packers this season, has 23 catches for 214 yards over 445 total snaps on offense. He is the offense’s primary blocking tight end, but he’s also contributed several big plays as a receiver.

Burks, a key member of the special teams, has produced 29 tackles over 165 defensive snaps and 292 special teams snaps. He’s also chipped in as a backup outside linebacker.

The Packers now have 12 total players on the COVID-19 reserve list, including two practice squad players and two players on injured reserve.

The full list: TE Marcedes Lewis, LB Oren Burks, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, CB Kevin King, WR Amari Rodgers, LB Ty Summers (IR), CB Shemar Jean-Charles, OL Ben Braden, OLB Tipa Galeai, OLB Chauncey Rivers (IR), OLB Ladarius Hamilton (practice squad), DL Rocky McIntosh (practice squad).

Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he will consider using virtual means for most of this week’s preparations as COVID-19 runs rampant around the locker room and across the NFL.

The Packers are scheduled to practice Wednesday, the first before playing the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

