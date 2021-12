On the whole, The Last Duel lives and dies by the screenplay written by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener. The Medieval setting is merely a backdrop to the real story as it approaches it from three different points of view. The first showcases the viewpoint of the victim’s husband (Matt Damon). Next, it follows the point of view of the accused (Adam Driver). Finally, the third chapter looks at the angle from the victim herself (Jodie Comer).

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO