“HORRORSCOPE” A Dark Mystery Written in the Stars.

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Wind is proud to announce the publication of an absorbing story!. “Horrorscope” is the Graphic Novel adaptation by Ferran Xalabarder of the first book of the trilogy “Horrorscope”, by Brian. Evans, Mark...

Cosmopolitan

8 Best Mystery Romance Books to Read if Your Love Life Is Lacking ~Spice~

What’s better than mystery and romance? A sweet and spicy combination, wrapped into one must-read mystery romance book. Luckily for you, we’ve found eight, including sexy light reads that are laugh-out-loud funny and eerie stories, told so well that you’ll need to sleep with a night light. *Alexa, play “Paranoid,” by The Jonas Brothers.*
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

After a year of sloth, I’ve rediscovered the joy of immersing myself in a book

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a low-key but persistent source of irritation has been how impossible it is to focus. “I can’t do anything,” is a line I’ve exchanged with friends countless times, by which we mean anything more energetic than scrolling. For the past 12 months, at the end of most days, the scene has been exactly the same; I’m out cold on the sofa, dazed from hours of binge-watching, as a prelude to dragging myself to bed. It’s a dull, depressing and nutrient-free way to pass the time. It’s also a hard habit to break.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Crash! (Full Moon Features)

Rating – 2.5/5. I was introduced to Full Moon, Empire, and Moonbeam Entertainment at a young age so I thought I had a grip on the films of Charles Band. However, Full Moon recently caught me off guard when they announced the release of the 1976 Charles Band directed horror film Crash! on blu. When I saw the blu artwork and the tagline I knew this was going to be a wild one so I quickly reached out to them and they were kind enough to send over a review copy. I want to once again thank Full Moon for hooking me up with this copy to check out.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
horrorsociety.com

ALONE WITH YOU Releasing This February from Dark Star Pictures

Dark Star Pictures will release the horror film ALONE WITH YOU in Theaters February 4, 2022 and On Demand, Digital and DVD February 8, 2022. ALONE WITH YOU stars Emily Bennett (King of Thieves), Emma Myles (“Orange Is the New Black”), Dora Madison (“Friday Night Lights”) and Barbara Crampton (You’re Next). The film was written and directed by Bennett and Justin Brooks in their feature film debut and produced by Andrew Corkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) and Theo James (Divergent) under their Untapped banner.
MOVIES
#New York City#Esotericism
digitalspy.com

Hawkeye star clears up mystery about their character

Vincent D'Onofrio appears to have put a mystery to bed regarding his returning villain. Known under the alias 'Kingpin', brutal crime boss Wilson Fisk re-emerged in the final two episodes of Disney+ series Hawkeye. But there are some question marks over the character's canonicity, after he first appeared in Netflix's Daredevil.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Harrow by Joy Williams review – the apocalypse reimagined by Dalí and Kafka

Not with a bang, not with a whimper, more with a green-inked letter of complaint and a designed-to-be-overheard grumble. The world in Joy Williams’s new novel (her first long-form fiction in 20 years) is definitely coming to an end but this time with a mixture of resentment, indignation and apathetic fightback. Following an unnamed catastrophe that seems to have eliminated most land animals and poisoned most trees, “all conservation attempts are considered reactionary... People think the planet is attempting to make threats... and it pisses them off”. The human race, as pictured in this fever-dream snapshot, is certainly no longer represented by angry Thunbergs or hard-talking Attenboroughs. Avoidance seems to be the key: “The amusement industry has heroically re-established itself. Disney World has rebooted and is going strong.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Be Gay, Do Crimes: YA Mystery/Thrillers Starring LGBTQ+ Characters

The slogan “Be gay, do crimes” might have its origins in tongue-in-cheek tweets and memes, but I think one of the reasons why it struck such a nerve with audiences is because anyone who’s queer knows that sometimes just being yourself is a radical act in our society. For too many years, queer people have lived under the heavy expectation of being perceived as respectable, likable, and normal to gain the acceptance of cisgender and heterosexual people in power, and it can be exhausting. So what does this have to go with YA books? Well, I think it’s pretty amazing that these days we’re seeing more and more books that capture the full range of queer lives and experiences, beyond that model gay person archetype that is, quite frankly, boring. We now have books where queer people are allowed to be a bit messy, break the rules, even partake in crime, and we get to see their full humanity as well. Plus, you gotta admit: The phrase is catchy!
SOCIETY
horrorsociety.com

13 Slays Till X-Mas (Review)

Director(s) – Brittany Blanton (Breaking Vera, Ambrosia), Sean Blevins (Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories, A Brush with Death), Jed Brian (Unlisted Owner, Trick Not Treat), Shawn Burkett (Don’t Fuck in the Woods, Bludgeon), Williams Capps (Hazard, After the Slasher), and Alexander Clark, Carlos Omar De Leon (They Return, KAL: The Clown), John Hale III (10/31 Part II, The Conduit), Blair Hoyle (Happy Endings are a Rarity, Feed), Eric Huskisson, Robert Kern III, Drew Marvick (Scared to Death, Pool Party Massacre), John Mason (Truth or Dare, Sleep Tight), P.J. Starks (Volumes of Blood, The Preylude), and Julie Streble.
MOVIES
CNET

Book of Boba Fett review: Fun Star Wars thrills, but where's the mystery?

Boba Fett was one of the most-loved and most-awesome Star Wars characters for decades, even though we knew next to nothing about him -- in fact, because we knew next to nothing about him. All we knew from the original movies was that he had a wicked cool helmet and he was Darth Vader's go-to guy. How badass do you have to be to do stuff that's too sketchy for Darth frickin' Vader?
MOVIES
The Independent

The Book of Boba Fett review roundup: Critics split on ‘punchy’ and ‘nostalgia-heavy’ premiere

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett has been released on Disney Plus – but critics have returned a mixed verdict.A spin-off series focusing on the popular Star Wars character Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), titled The Book of Boba Fett, is being released weekly on the streaming platform.Fett, who previously appeared in The Mandalorian, is best known for his appearances in the original Star Wars trilogy – and episode one didn’t hesitate to clear up one of the franchise’s long-standing mysteries. Here’s what the critics are saying about the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett...The...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Fast & Furious and Succession stars join new murder mystery movie

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson and Succession's Annabelle Dexter-Jones have joined the cast of an upcoming murder mystery. Directed by K. Asher Levin, Helen's Dead sees Gibson and Dexter-Jones alongside Into the Wild's Emile Hirsch, Shameless actress Dylan Gelula and Midhunter's Oliver Cooper. According to Deadline, the film focuses...
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Origins of 7 Literary Clichés

Worn-out phrases can make a reader roll their eyes, or worse—give up on a book altogether. Clichés are viewed as a sign of lazy writing, but they didn’t get to be that way overnight; many modern clichés read as fresh and evocative when they first appeared in print, and were memorable enough that people continue to copy them to this day (against their English teachers’ wishes). From Shakespeare to Dickens, here are the origins of seven common literary clichés.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

As a widow, I know the strangeness of grief and that ghosts come in many forms

Grief totems aren’t always easy to rationalise. Once a loved one has departed, their footprints can be found everywhere and they often linger in the most unexpected places. A toothbrush casually discarded by the sink. An airline boarding pass shoved into a tatty paperback novel. A few months after my husband died in 2018, I found his credit card during a routine search for my trainers, and with a reverence one might pay a precious artefact, I stroked my fingers over the braille of his name before placing it back inside his wallet.
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

The Best Reviewed Mystery and Crime Books of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
southernillinoisnow.com

Star-studded murder mystery ‘Death on the Nile’ drops first trailer

The trailer for the star-studded murder mystery film Death on the Nile has been released. The film, based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, is directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also reprises his role as detective Hercule Poirot from 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. While on an...
MOVIES

