“HORRORSCOPE” A Dark Mystery Written in the Stars.

The slogan “Be gay, do crimes” might have its origins in tongue-in-cheek tweets and memes, but I think one of the reasons why it struck such a nerve with audiences is because anyone who’s queer knows that sometimes just being yourself is a radical act in our society. For too many years, queer people have lived under the heavy expectation of being perceived as respectable, likable, and normal to gain the acceptance of cisgender and heterosexual people in power, and it can be exhausting. So what does this have to go with YA books? Well, I think it’s pretty amazing that these days we’re seeing more and more books that capture the full range of queer lives and experiences, beyond that model gay person archetype that is, quite frankly, boring. We now have books where queer people are allowed to be a bit messy, break the rules, even partake in crime, and we get to see their full humanity as well. Plus, you gotta admit: The phrase is catchy!

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO