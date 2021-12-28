ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2015-16 Maple Leafs: Celebrating the “Worst” Team in Franchise History

By The Old Prof
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like a lifetime ago, but it was only five years since the Toronto Maple Leafs were one of the worst teams in the NHL. During the 2015-16 season, the Maple Leafs capped off a decade of mediocrity by finishing last in the league. That no longer is the...

nhltradetalk.com

Maple Leafs Struggle to Build Team After COVID-19 Hits

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll talk about some good news as more team members show up at practice. There still needs to be more players, but the team had more than 16 healthy bodies on Monday. That’s good news for them going forward.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Auston Matthews Forever Impact on the Toronto Maple Leafs

Looking ahead, when Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans, 50 years from now, review this particular era of Maple Leafs’ hockey, here’s betting that they’ll talk about the decade between 2016 and 2026 as one of the best in the franchise’s long history. If they do, one name will come up over and over again. That name is Auston Matthews.
NHL
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs GM Dubas says shorthanded team must prepare to return Wednesday

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas says his team could be a few players short for its scheduled return from a COVID-19 outbreak, but has to prepare to play Wednesday night against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. "I think we would be OK for Wednesday; might be one or two...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
NHL
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL

