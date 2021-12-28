Library notes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky New Era
 1 day ago

“The simplest way to make sure that we raise literate children is…. To show them that reading is a Pleasurable activity. And that means…. Finding books that they enjoy, giving them access to those books, and letting them Read them.”. — Neil Gaiman. Pam’s Pick this week is: “Autopsy”...

www.kentuckynewera.com

Literary Hub

The Ultimate Best Books of 2021 List

For good or for ill, no matter what happens in any given year—be it insurrection, new variants, the rise of #BookTok, or even a free Britney—the end-of-year lists will go on. And therefore, per Literary Hub tradition, we will count them. After all, didn’t 2021 teach us anything about the value of personal opinions vs. actual data? (No, actually, I’m sorry to say that it looks like it didn’t, but for the record: listen to the data.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 10 noteworthy books for January

- - - 'Honor,' by Thrity Umrigar (Algonquin, Jan. 4) Newspaper accounts of defiant women in India inspired journalist-turned-writer Umrigar's novel, which considers the privilege of choosing the person you love. Journalist Smita Agarwal hasn't lived in Mumbai since her teens. Arriving to report on the tragic story of Meena Mustafa, a Hindu woman whose marriage to a Muslim man incited a murder, she finds tension between cultures in ways she never expected.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Atlantic City Press

History notes

Happy Holidays from the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society. The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum is open on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m., or by appointment. The museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. Email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com for more information. Visit Facebook page...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Time

The 100 Must-Read Books of 2021

This project is led by Lucy Feldman and Annabel Gutterman, with writing, reporting and additional editing by Eliza Berman, Kelly Conniff, Mariah Espada, Lori Fradkin, Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath, Cady Lang, Nik Popli, Arianna Rebolini, Lucas Wittmann and Julia Zorthian; art and photography editing by Whitney Matewe and Jennifer Prandato; and production by Paulina Cachero and Nadia Suleman.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NBC News

Bestselling books 2021: The most purchased books we covered

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Books keep us company at home, at the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Best Reviewed Mystery and Crime Books of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wypr.org

Baltimore authors roundup

As we often say, books make great gifts. On this edition of The Weekly Reader we present seven titles from local authors that are sure to please everyone on your list. Or, perhaps you might find something here for yourself. Enjoy!. Marion Winik. Longtime All Things Considered commentator (1991-2006) Marion...
BALTIMORE, MD
Santa Fe Reporter

Notes on Culture

I can’t think about how creativity is born, where my own creativity comes from or how to inspire myself without thinking about a highly ambiguous concept: Culture. Culture can mean high culture. That is, lasting culture—great works of art that have entered a pantheon; paintings inside museums; books and compositions that have become canonical. This kind of culture is meant to be appreciated, and it looms large in education like New Mexico’s mountain peaks.
ARTS
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

10 most notable LGBTQ books of 2021

As the omicron variant sweeps the world at unparalleled speed — upending the return of long-awaited "normal" holiday celebrations — now may be a better time than ever to stay indoors, escape from the surrounding chaos and get lost in a good (and queer) book. From a historic...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
The Independent

bell hooks death: Celebrated author and feminist dies, aged 69

Celebrated author, feminist and activist bell hooks has died, aged 69.The author was surrounded by her close friends and family at home when she died from an illness, a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley, stated.hooks – real name Gloria Jean Watkins – published her books and scholarly articles under her chosen pen name to honour her maternal great-grandmother, whose name was Bell Blair Hooks.Watkins opted to stylise the name in lowercase letters in order to focus attention on her ideas as opposed to her identity. She once said that her choice points to the “substance of books, not...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

