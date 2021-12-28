Bridgerton Season 2: Official Release Is Finally Revealed

Hawkeye's season finale actually got a poster from Marvel ahead of the big reveal. So much has happened on this season of the Disney+ show and they're ready to really blow it all out in Episode 6. Yelena Belova is on the board for the finale and shows up in this poster after getting her own character image this week. Also present are all of the Tracksuit Mafia and Jack Duquesne. Eleanor Bishop also sits right next to Maya Lopez in the foreground. It's not Hawkeye without Lucky the Pizza Dog there with his adorable little Santa hat. But, most interestingly, both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are looking ahead to the distance. Both of them with improved super suits that the LARPers in New York helped them make. It's going to be a wild ending to the series that has had some fun surprises so far. One big surprise that is nowhere to be seen is Wilson Fisk, but you have to feel like Kingpin will make his presence felt in the finale.

