ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, MO

Emily In Paris: BTS Star V Is Totally In Love With Lily Collins & The Show

By Maria Gaspar
thecurrent-online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Instagram, fans of BTS got to see some cute expressions of love that are so cute. BTS-Star V is totally in love with the series “Emily in Paris.”. The second season is currently running on Netflix, and the K-Pop star also seems to be watching it. V posted an excerpt...

thecurrent-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Emily In Paris

Sorry Emily/Gabriel shippers, there’s a new man in Emily’s life. The second season of Emily in Paris introduced Alfie, a smug London banker who charms Emily as she shows him the wonders of Paris. If he looks familiar to you, that’s because Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie on Emily in Paris, has been on similarly fashionable shows like Katy Keene and Scream Queens as well.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Lily Collins and Ashley Park Put an ‘Emily in Paris’ Twist on TikTok’s Viral Zico Dance Challenge in Pumps, Sandals and More Statement Shoes

To celebrate the season 2 premiere of “Emily in Paris”—which just dropped on Netflix today—Lily Collins and co-star Ashley Park filmed a stylish take on the Zico dance challenge. The challenge involves subjects dancing to Korean rapper Zico’s song “Any Song,” which originated on TikTok. Park and Collins completed the choreography during their time filming “Emily in Paris,” while behind-the-scenes of various shoots dressed as their respective characters Mindy and Emily. The duo wore a range of maximalist outfits crafted by costume designer Patricia Field for the show, featuring a variety of bright colors, bold textures and plenty of sparkle and metallic...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Paris, MO
arcamax.com

Lily Collins feels inspired by Emily Cooper's style

Lily Collins feels inspired by her 'Emily in Paris' character. The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she's confessed to being inspired by her eye-catching sense of style. She said: "I think Emily's boldness of choice and not being afraid of mixing things has rubbed off...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Collins
WWD

Meet Lucien Laviscount, the New Love Interest in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Two

Click here to read the full article. “You know that saying that there are six people between every person in the world?” Lucien Laviscount asks over the phone. “There is, like, a quarter of a person between everyone and ‘Emily in Paris.’” Which may sound like a bit of an exaggeration until you think back to what it was like when the Darren Star-created series landed on Netflix in October 2020. For weeks following, it was suddenly talked about everywhere — both hate-to-love and just genuinely love-to-love. The story of an American girl moving to Paris to work for the French...
TV SERIES
Vanity Fair

Inside Lily Collins’s Mod Transformation for the Emily in Paris Premiere

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “A little bit Françoise Hardy, a little bit Jean Shrimpton, a little bit Sharon Tate”—that’s how makeup artist Fiona Stiles describes the glam look seen on Emily in Paris star Lily Collins at Wednesday night’s season two premiere. (The series, created by Darren Star, returns to Netflix on December 22, just in time for some much-needed distraction from the Greek alphabet.) These days, it’s particularly easy for the actor to slip into a 1960s homage, thanks to a set of wispy bangs cut last month by hairstylist Gregory Russell. Add a sequined Valentino bubble dress, a bow-adorned headband, and doll-like lashes, and the mod renaissance is complete.
RETAIL
Cosmopolitan

What Is Emily’s Age in ’Emily in Paris’? Lily Collins Sure Doesn’t Know

In season 1 of the Netflix hit Emily in Paris, one of the most confounding things for viewers—other than the way Emily puts outfits together and the fact that her Instagram following grew exponentially with only mediocre posts—is how old Emily is supposed to be. Emily’s age is not specifically stated in Emily in Paris (which is back for season 2 on December 22!), so fans are left to guess how old she is based on the context clues given in the series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bts Star V#Parisian#Rm#Army#French
Vulture

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Loves Playing Emily in Paris’ ‘French Bitch’

Spoilers ahead for the season-two finale of Emily in Paris. With no disrespect to Lily Collins’s eyebrows, the most captivating presence in Emily in Paris goes to Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who portrays boss Sylvie with so much fear and respect, you almost want to liquidate your savings account to re-create her haute couture wardrobe. While season one established Sylvie as Savoir’s no-bullshit, cigarette-chic marketing maven, season two ushered in her own French revolution: We learn she left a charmed life full of bikinis — and a husband — in Saint-Tropez to move to Paris and seek professional fulfillment, a decision she replicates in the season finale when she quits Savoir to create her own firm. And, like Ron Swanson, Sylvie executed it while maintaining a post-sex office tradition: morning pastries.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins Channels Brigitte Bardot for an Emily in Paris Season 2 Screening

The Emily of Emily in Paris owes a lot of her charm to her unabashedly American sensibilities—the candor, the cheerfulness, the buoyant style, and, of course, the faux pas (though even those tend to work out in her favor). But for last night's premiere of the show's second season in Los Angeles, Lily Collins turned to a French icon for her red carpet beauty. The actor stepped out in a banged and bowed bouffant, the updo entirely reminiscent of a '60s-era Brigitte Bardot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins on the Highs, Lows, and Heartwarming Surprises of Emily in Paris’s Return

Around this time last year, when we all needed a little escapism during our endless lockdown winter, Emily Cooper landed in our lives. And while Emily in Paris may first have appeared on your Netflix feed as a shiny, festive bauble of a show, within a matter of days it became a near-inescapable global phenomenon—sparking endless debates over just how accurately it depicted the expat experience in Paris, in what seems to be one of the most perplexing cases of missing the point in recent memory. When it came to ticking the boxes for escapist binge-watching, lest we forget, Emily in Paris did exactly what it said on the tin and more: offered breathtakingly gorgeous backdrops, impossibly attractive actors, wildly expensive fashion, and plotlines as delightful as they were implausible.
TV SERIES
WUSA

'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins, Darren Star Dish on the Big Season 2 Cliffhangers (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 2 of Emily in Paris. Emily in Paris ended on quite a dramatic cliffhanger to put a bow on season 2. Netflix's Parisian dramedy ended on a tense note when Emily (Lily Collins) -- after coming to the realization that she's truly in love with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) -- discovers in the worst possible way that he's actually back together with Camille (Camille Razat) and that's not all. They're moving in together.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

With Emily in Paris Season 2, Lily Collins Really Wanted to "Celebrate All That Paris Had to Offer"

Emily in Paris fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for season two's arrival, and star/coproducer Lily Collins is just as excited for viewers to see it. Season two hits Netflix on Dec. 22, and according to the 32-year-old actor, it's going to lean more into "empowering female friendships" now that Paris has "become a second home" to her character.
PARIS, NY
PopSugar

On Emily in Paris, Camille's the Real Style Star

While Emily in Paris (emphasis on the Emily) has inspired both devout fashion stans and fierce critics, Emily's Parisian pal Camille (played by Camille Razat) offers a more subtle style that we're not talking about nearly as much but certainly should be. Between the "ringarde," the printed or brightly colored, and the matchy-matchy ensembles Emily Cooper dons as an American in Paris, I've come to regard Camille's scenes, with her brand of chic dressing on display, as a kind of palate cleanser. While Emily — and Mindy, too — is a maximalist at heart, Camille reminds us that less can be more with the right tailoring, a standout cut, or the juxtaposition of two seemingly unlikely pieces paired together.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy