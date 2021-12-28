Queer Eye Season 6: First Trailer Is Here! Everything You Should Know

When you’re in your 20s, life is full of drama, so it makes sense Netflix decided to make a reality series all about it. The Netflix reality series Twentysomethings arrived on the streamer in December 2021 and instantly became a hit, mostly because audiences fell in love with the cast and their relatable journeys. The first season follows eight (well, really nine, after one cast member left halfway through and another joined) 20-somethings as they navigated work, love, and the whole “figuring out who you are” thing everyone has to do as young adults. The thing about those journeys is that they’re ongoing, so there’s almost definitely more story to explore on Twentysomethings, which has many fans wondering if and when the series will get a Season 2.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO