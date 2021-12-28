North County Weather 12.28.2021

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:45:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 13:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Holmes; North Walton Gusty showers will impact portions of central Geneva, north central Walton and northwestern Holmes Counties through 1215 PM CST At 1145 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers 10 miles northeast of De Funiak Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Geneva, Hartford, Slocomb, Union, Coffee Springs, Black, Chancellor, Kellys Crossroads, Cerrogordo, Lytle, Darlington, Gritney, Arrant Settlement, Geneva Municipal A/P, Glendale, Hendrix Crossroad, Center Ridge, Smith Crossroads, Hickory Hill and Izagora. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0