North County Weather 12.28.2021

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer We started off the day with some showers moving through, but things will be drier heading into the afternoon. Today: Clouds rule, some spotty drizzle. High: 46 Tonight: Another round of light rain, mainly focused south of the city. Low: 42 Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, milder, chance of showers. High: 50 It’ll be a mild finish to the year with temps running 10-20 degrees above normal. New Year’s Eve continues to look dry with temps in the low 50s during the day and upper 40s as we approach midnight. After that, the first day of 2022 looks very warm with highs nearing 60… but also, wet with rain likely.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO