North County Weather 12.28.2021

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers this morning, with some clearing this afternoon, highs near 50. Light and variable winds....

CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSMV

4WARN Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms today

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee this afternoon/evening and again on Saturday for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Today will start with a few isolated showers and more warmth. Once we get into the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms become much more widespread. Ingredients will be in...
ENVIRONMENT
JC Post

Snow is possible Friday night and Saturday

Active weather will be in store for the remainder of the year with a few chances for wintery precipitation. Light snow is possible across northcentral and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning, but accumulations will be minimal to light. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will bring our next chance for precipitation with the possibility of accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Colder start Wednesday, eyeing a Saturday system

Be ready for a much colder start to the day now that a cold front has completed its passage. Winds are not too strong but are enough to bring wind chills down to the single digits. This frigid morning will lead to a chilly afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. One or two spots could sneak into the 50s farther south.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/29 Wednesday Morning CBS2 Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer We started off the day with some showers moving through, but things will be drier heading into the afternoon. Today: Clouds rule, some spotty drizzle. High: 46 Tonight: Another round of light rain, mainly focused south of the city. Low: 42 Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, milder, chance of showers. High: 50 It’ll be a mild finish to the year with temps running 10-20 degrees above normal. New Year’s Eve continues to look dry with temps in the low 50s during the day and upper 40s as we approach midnight. After that, the first day of 2022 looks very warm with highs nearing 60… but also, wet with rain likely.
ENVIRONMENT
YubaNet

Snow continues into Wednesday, significant winter storm possible early next week

Light rain and snow showers continue through the afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow is forecast over the mountains tonight and Wednesday with a second weather system. A dusting of snow is possible in the northern Sacramento Valley overnight. Snowfall accumulations are also expected in the foothills. Cold but drier weather is expected later in the week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
wyandottedaily.com

Weather turns cold today

Temperatures will reach a high of only 37 today, as a cloud cover is moving into the region from the southwest, according to the National Weather Service. Some light snow may be possible north of the Kansas City area, with a slight chance for light freezing drizzle in central and north central areas of the state. However, there is no precipitation in the forecast for the Kansas City metropolitan area today.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Chances Return Wednesday Evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow left the Chicago area Tuesday evening, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog are on tap for Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Look for mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. A quick shot for snow is in the forecast for Wednesday evening, and night, with an additional accumulation of half inch to an inch possible. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It’s mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s for Thursday. It will be partly cloudy and a little warmer for Friday with highs in...
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, North Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:45:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 13:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Holmes; North Walton Gusty showers will impact portions of central Geneva, north central Walton and northwestern Holmes Counties through 1215 PM CST At 1145 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers 10 miles northeast of De Funiak Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Geneva, Hartford, Slocomb, Union, Coffee Springs, Black, Chancellor, Kellys Crossroads, Cerrogordo, Lytle, Darlington, Gritney, Arrant Settlement, Geneva Municipal A/P, Glendale, Hendrix Crossroad, Center Ridge, Smith Crossroads, Hickory Hill and Izagora. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
hottytoddy.com

Severe Weather Risk Upgraded to ‘Enhanced’ for North Mississippi

Most of the Mid-South, including Lafayette County, has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather later today and into the evening hours. On a 0-5 scale used by the National Weather Service to assess risk for severe weather – with 0 being no severe storms expected and 5 being a High risk, Lafayette County is now a 3, or Enhanced Risk.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered Rain Sticking Around Through Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This morning we have another quick round of rain skimming south of Pittsburgh then becoming scattered through tomorrow. Dry weather briefly returns Friday so today and Friday will be good days to take down Christmas lights. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Highs through the New Year stay well above normal in the mid-50s with lows in the 40s! First Night looks dry and in the 40s before we have another strong low-pressure system bringing rain for New Year’s Day then rain to snow Sunday. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center As...
PITTSBURGH, PA

