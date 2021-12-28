ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars Claim Two Players Off Waivers From Rams | Team Tracker

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rams activated running back Cam Akers and running back Buddy Howell from reserve on Saturday, meaning they would need to release or waive two players in a corresponding move. The Rams ultimately waived Jones and Sargent, while they would’ve been eligible to re-sign to the L.A. practice squad...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tutu Atwell
On3.com

Pete Carroll addresses job security with Seahawks after second consecutive loss

Pete Carroll’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks has reached the highest of highs, but in 2021, things have taken a turn for the worst. Carroll, 70, took over as the Seahawks’ head coach in 2010, inheriting a team that had gone 9-23 in the past two seasons combined, and he turned it around to the tune of a 7-9 season his first year at the helm. A mere three years later, Carrol led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl victory, and he nearly repeated the impressive feat in 2014, winning the NFC again but falling just short of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. He’s amassed a 191-117 record in 12 years with the Seahawks, but Seattle’s 5-10 record — which featured back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams last week and to the Chicago Bears on Sunday — will be the worst of his tenure. But Carroll is far from worried about his job security.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Philip Rivers News

Philip Rivers could be making a return to the NFL in the coming days. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for this Sunday’s contest against the Raiders. Wentz is unvaccinated which means he has to be out for 10 days. The earliest...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Buccaneers#Titans#American Football#Texans#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Notre Dame#Texas A M#The Reserve Covid 19
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans open as home favorites over Dolphins for Week 17

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) enter a crucial Week 17 contest at Nissan Stadium against the Miami Dolphins (7-7) as home favorites. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Titans are 3.5-point favorites over the Dolphins, with the over/under set at 41.5. The spread is tied for the second tightest of the Week 17 slate, while the over/under is the third lowest.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Is Matt Ryan leaving the Atlanta Falcons for Pittsburgh?

Rumors have been swirling this week surrounding the Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and his future with Atlanta. The rumor suggests that Ryan could be the answer in Pittsburgh and be playing for the Steelers next season. On the surface, this idea makes a lot of sense for both...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Speculating About Andrew Luck Comeback

The Indianapolis Colts found themselves in a need of a quarterback after Carson Wentz tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Naturally, the conversations drifted back to a former franchise player and former No. 1 overall pick, Andrew Luck. Luck played for the Colts for seven years and established himself as...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
NESN

NFL Executive Floats Under-The-Radar QB Trade Target For Steelers

It’s time for the Steelers to start thinking about life after Ben Roethlisberger, as the 39-year-old quarterback isn’t under contract for next season and looks cooked with Pittsburgh limping toward the finish line in 2021. So, who could the Steelers bring in as their next QB?. The three...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy