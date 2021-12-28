ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Allegedly Punched and Spat on by ‘Karen’ During Flight Speaks Out

By IE Staff
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA passenger who was allegedly punched and spat on by a woman who he calls a “Karen” on a recent Delta flight is speaking out to Inside Edition. “I did call her a Karen on more than one occasion, and my grandchildren can't believe I knew what the definition of a...

now the truth comes out
2h ago

Another white female with no respect, standards or morals. She thinks she was born above anyone. Sit down Karen

Patty
2h ago

You are very lucky that was not my father! Trash at its finest!

