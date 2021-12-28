Man Allegedly Punched and Spat on by ‘Karen’ During Flight Speaks Out

The mother of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley wept as she and her husband pleaded not guilty at their arraignment, hours after they were arrested following a huge overnight manhunt.Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged on Saturday morning with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Tuesday’s mass shooting, in which their 15-year-old son allegedly shot dead four students and wounded seven other people at Oxford High School.They both pleaded not guilty to all the charges via videolink from Oakland County jail – the same jail where their son has been held since his arrest...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO