Man Allegedly Punched and Spat on by ‘Karen’ During Flight Speaks Out

A Los Angeles woman is facing a federal assault charge after she allegedly punched and spit on a man aboard a recent Delta Air Lines flight following a mask dispute. Patricia Cornwall was detained Thursday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after passengers told authorities that she had caused a disturbance on Flight 2790 from Tampa. Video shared to social media appears to show Cornwall, 51, slapping a male passenger across the face during an argument over masks. The man told investigators that the maskless woman, who mockingly compared herself to Rosa Parks and told him to put on his mask as he was eating and drinking, also spit on his face and head, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday.
