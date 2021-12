With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a 14-10-2 record, it’s safe to say that they have been underwhelming. They weren’t expected to be in jeopardy of missing the playoffs, so one has to wonder when they will start exploring the trade market. They should certainly be calling the Ottawa Senators, as they have a 9-17-2 record and are destined to be sellers. Although they just so happen to be in the same division, both parties could benefit by striking a deal together. These three Senators specifically should be targeted by the Bruins.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO