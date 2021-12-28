ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Fisher’s Daughter, 29, Shares Eloquent Message About Grief on the 5th Anniversary of the ‘Star Wars’ Legend’s Passing: ‘Sending All My Strength to Anyone in the Grief Gang’

By Marisa Sullivan
survivornet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Lourd, 29, daughter of the late Stars Wars legend Carrie Fisher, shared a touching tribute to her mother on the fifth anniversary of her death. Lourd poured her emotion into a song, a cover of the Fleetwood Mac song Landslide, which reminds her of her mom. For those...

It’s hard enough losing a loved one, in any circumstance. But when your parent was one of the most famous actors on the planet, associated with a legendary franchise set in a galaxy far, far away, contending with your grief can be extra difficult, compounded by the fact that too many people keep asking you how you are doing, even though the reality of that answer changes by the hour. Our beloved Carrie Fisher died five years ago today, December 27, and her daughter Billie Lourd took to Instagram to express her complicated feelings about the loss, while answering the question she says she always gets from fans and followers. It makes all the sense in the world.
