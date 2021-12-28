ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluegrass Legend J.D. Crowe Dies at 84

By Luke Levenson
 1 day ago
Bluegrass and banjo legend J.D. Crowe has died. In a post shared to his Facebook fan page, Crowe’s family announced the news of his passing at the age of 84 on Friday (Dec. 24). “This morning at around 3 a.m., our dad, JD Crowe, went home,” they wrote....

