Editor's note: A few hours after the story on WAC COVID-19 protocols was published online, the New Mexico State men's team announced its Dec. 30 WAC opener against Seattle was being postponed due to COVID-19. The story has been updated. As long as there are seven players and one coach, Western Athletic Conference basketball teams can play, according to a new policy released by the league to navigate through this COVID-19 surge. ...

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 16 HOURS AGO