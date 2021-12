Jaylen Waddle brought fun, laughter, excitement, and explosive plays to Alabama football. He carried the vibe to the Miami Dolphins and is having a good rookie season. Waddle got selected at No. 6 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and became the primary target for Tua Tagovailoa. He won a College Football Playoff National Championship with Alabama in 2020, regardless of suffering an ankle injury. Waddle has been pivotal in Miami’s seven-game winning streak as the Dolphins are 8-7 on the season. His performance in Monday’s game versus New Orleans has the team in a playoff spot.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO