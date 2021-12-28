Seahawks activate Will Dissly, Brandon Shell from COVID-19/reserve list

The year is 2021 and the Seattle Seahawks are careening down a slippery slope, headed straight for a crash course with the inevitable implosion that is certain to come sooner than later. But as the waning days of the earth’s rotation around the sun draw to a close, we are left with little to look forward to as football fans in the northwest, unless you love tumultuous offseason uncertainty with no recourse for improvement in the form of the typically high draft pick that is commensurate with a season such as this. So while the phrase “rebuilding” is sure to be thrown around with reckless abandon in 2020, I don’t want to go there yet; that would require that the team actually have the tools to rebuild, but they sold most of these tools for a shiny new box safety and not a whole lot else. This is like trading your table saw for a diamond tipped saw blade. Sure, it is nice, but it is absolutely meaningless when you have no way to use it. But enough with the construction metaphors, as this is far from the only bad decision that has put this team in this place.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO