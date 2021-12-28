ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks activate Will Dissly, Brandon Shell from COVID-19/reserve list

By Mookie Alexander
Field Gulls
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks’ first COVID outbreak in the two seasons played during the pandemic thankfully did not grow to astronomical levels, and now they’re getting their players back from the reserve list. On Tuesday the team announced that tight end Will Dissly and right tackle Brandon Shell...

