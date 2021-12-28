Lab 4.6 Install crictl : issue with starting crio.service

Does anyone encountered this error before and what would be the possible fix?. For some reason, I cannot join the Control Plane from Worker Node after setup. [email protected]:~$ sudo kubeadm join 10.0.2.x:6443 --token x4zydl.f03w85c7pookbejw --discovery-token-ca-cert-hash sha256:e54d422ceab89dae3232f4195798702a3227a82be6c2b52110aac8787098aaf [preflight] Running pre-flight checks error execution phase preflight: [preflight] Some fatal errors occurred: **[ERROR FileContent--proc-sys-net-bridge-bridge-nf-call-iptables]: /proc/sys/net/bridge/bridge-nf-call-iptables does not exist** [preflight] If you know what you are doing, you can make a check non-fatal with `--ignore-preflight-errors=...` To see the stack trace of this error execute with --v=5 or higher [email protected]:~$ Thank you for your help.

