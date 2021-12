Riot Games has seen some major growth in the past few years. The company is known for mega-popular games like "League of Legends" and "Valorant," as well as Netflix's "Arcane." Riot Games has pushed out success after success, but it has also spent that time embroiled in a serious legal battle. A lawsuit that was filed against the developer back in 2018 has also finally ended in a $100 million payout from Riot Games.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO