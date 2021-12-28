ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Notebook: Offense Improvement Is Legit, Logan Diggs Getting Ramped Up

It’s the question that every Notre Dame fan is dying to get the answer to.

How will the improved Notre Dame offense, specifically the offensive line, hold up against an elite defense like Oklahoma State’s?

The genesis of that question started with Wisconsin and Cincinnati.

The truth is, the Fighting Irish were not good in those two games offensively. Quarterback Jack Coan, who was largely ineffective against those opponents, didn’t finish either game.

An ankle injury knocked him out against the Badgers and poor play put him on the bench against the Bearcats. The defense was largely responsible for Notre Dame’s 41-13 victory over Wisconsin. Coan completed 15 of 29 passes for 158 yards with one touchdown against the Badgers. He was sacked five times. Coan was 14 of 22 for 114 yards passing with one interception in a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati.

Notre Dame has not seen a quality defense since that loss to Cincinnati.

Oklahoma State is ranked third in overall team defense.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said the OSU defense is a combination of what Cincinnati and Wisconsin brought. The Badgers are a fortress upfront, giving up only 65 yards per game rushing, which is the best in the country. Wisconsin is first in total defense. The Bearcats are second in the country in passing yards allowed. Teams average just 168 yards in the air against them.

“I think they’re similar to both,” Rees said.”They’re almost a combination of the two. They’re strong and aggressive at the point of attack, like Wisconsin, and they’re very multiple like Cincinnati. It’s almost a blend of the two, which presents a challenge.”

Rees said he believes the offense will perform better against OSU than it did in those two games.

“I think we’ve grown a lot since that part of the season,” Rees said. “We’ve learned how to combat some of those pressures and fronts and the ability to react at the quarterback position and the ability to get us in the right play and get the ball out on time.”

REES STILL SUPPORTS BRIAN KELLY

Rees is all-in on former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and the program he built unlike a good portion of the Irish faithful.

Kelly has been pilloried for his backdoor exit to LSU after the season ended.

“I still think Coach Kelly is pretty popular and held in high regard by a lot of people that are part of the program,” he said. “People that he’s impacted including me. He hired me as a young coach and promoted me as a young coach. I know a lot of people that have been here share that sentiment.”

Rees said that Kelly’s accomplishments shouldn’t be diminished. He left as the winningest coach in Notre Dame history.

“I think what Coach Kelly did over his time at Notre Dame needs to be respected in the way that it is,” he said. "He built the program back up.”

WE'LL SEE PLENTY OF DIGGS

Chris Tyree will start against Oklahoma State but look for Logan Diggs to get plenty of carries.

Kyren Williams was getting about 17 carries per game and Diggs has averaged about seven since he first saw game action against Virginia Tech. William has elected to sit out the bowl game to get ready for the NFL draft.

Diggs is averaging 4.7 yards per carry and he has rushed for 243 yards, which is only seven less than Tyree. Tyree has been slowed by a turf toe injury.

Rees said Diggs isn't a normal freshman.

“There's a maturity and patience to his game, “ Rees said. “He has the ability to see things, react, keep things vertical on the front side when he needs to but he’s not afraid to find the backside and cut for a home run.”

