Here's what's coming to Netflix in January 2022

Netflix has announced “The Last Movie Ever Made,” an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay’s comedic disaster film “Don’t Look Up.”
The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the film’s production process and an argument regarding the story’s parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, the podcast will also feature appearances by various members of its sizable ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet,...
Comments / 0