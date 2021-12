ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases related to the omicron variant in Missouri. Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) told News 4 that 13 of the state's positive COVID-19 cases have been related to the omicron variant. Shortly after, a detailed press release was sent by the department that stated expanded testing the week of Dec. 20 found 32 of 57 wastewater samples had mutations associated with the omicron variant.

