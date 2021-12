The other day, as class began, I walked casually into my room and smiled at my students, who were sitting angelically behind their desks. I passed my podium and said, “Good Morning,” and then proceeded to take a drink of my coffee, which was resting on my filing cabinet. As I tilted the cup toward my mouth, an apple rolled out, wet with my coffee, and hit me on the lip. Lukewarm coffee splashed against my face as I quickly tilted the cup down in an attempt to keep my white shirt clean.

CORBIN, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO