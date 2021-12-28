Sussex Hamilton Defeats Lincoln Ships

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
There’s a full slate of local and area high school basketball games on today and tonight’s agenda. In Boys action this afternoon: Manitowoc Lincoln plays host to Sussex Hamilton in a scheduled 2:30 tipoff at the JFK Fieldhouse. You can hear the play-by-play broadcast on 97.1 WCUB, airtime...
The Roncalli Boys Basketball team will put its undefeated record on the line this evening in the opening round of the Lourdes Academy Tournament in Oshkosh. The Jets, who are 7-0 thus far and ranked #4 in the Division-4 portion of the wissports.net coaches poll, battle University School of Milwaukee at 5:00 PM.
Steve Skarda at Meadow Sports Complex reports some league bowling highlights from late last week. In the Meadow Lanes North Pro Links League, there were three national honor count series. Chris Raymakers led the way for the men with a 739 series, which included games of 253, 227, and 259.
December 28, 1961 — Paced by Chick Crawford’s 29 points and 13 by Walt Anderson, the Bullets defeated the Shenandoah Indians last Thursday night in the YMCA basketball league at Staunton by a score of 65-56. Earman Seal led Shenandoah in scoring with 16 points with second place...
If a team doesn’t have enough players then the game will be canceled and declared a no contest. Under the old policy, if a team had to cancel a game because of positive COVID-19 cases then it was a forfeit.
The Goodhue girls basketball team win streak to begin the season ended at eight games after a loss to Cotter, 69-48, on Monday at Winona State University. Cotter led at halftime 38-22 and held a steady lead the rest of the way. The Wildcats made just one 3-point shot while Cotter made nine.
The Roncalli Boys Basketball team jumped out to a 60-to-22 halftime advantage last night and went on to crush University School of Milwaukee 96 to 45 in the opening game of the Lourdes Academy Tournament in Oshkosh. The Jets, now 8-0 this season, featured 5 players in double figures led...
The Packer defense is crumbling at a critical time in the N-F-L season. The team is still winning, but the defense surrendered 219 rushing yards in Sunday’s 24-22 win over Cleveland. Timely sacks and interceptions helped protect the victory. The problems started emerging in Week 11 when Green Bay...
Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – WVU will be playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday night at 10:15 P.M. But, Calacino’s is staying open late so their customers can watch the mountaineers after dark. Calacino’s has been home to many Mountaineer football watch parties but Tuesday night’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl may be the latest one yet. […]
Comments / 0