Alabama State

Residents In Northport Alabama Want A Costco and Here’s Why It Has Yet To Happen

By Dre Day
 16 hours ago
Every few days there are new ideas on businesses that should be in Northport. Costco is a hot topic and we have the answer to why there isn’t one in Northport. A lot of people have wondered when West Alabama would get a Costco. I personally would love to see one...

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

