Residents In Northport Alabama Want A Costco and Here’s Why It Has Yet To Happen

As the new calendar year dawned upon us in 2021, hopes were high for a less "tumultuous" time. As it turned out, that wasn't the case but the world has continued to spin on amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the related and unrelated economic instability, political unrest, and general cultural dissension. But 2021 has, by no means, been a universal fail. Just as the fast food industry noticeably benefitted from pandemic-related lockdown culture in 2020, the supermarket industry has also seen growth in 2021 (via Statista). There are a myriad of examples, but none more stunning than the case of Costco, which closed out 2021 in record-breaking style, per Costco Investor Relations. And even more impressive, the grocery warehouse continues to enjoy sunny sales and stock growth, even amid such annoyances as supply chain issues and inflation.

