Steve Perry Blasts Vocalists Who Use Auto-Tune

By Allison Rapp
 17 hours ago
Steve Perry is decrying the prevalence of Auto-Tune, the popular audio tool used for pitch correction and vocal effects. "Auto-Tune has turned everybody into the same singer," the former Journey frontman said in a new interview with Kyle Meredith, "which I think is tragic." First introduced in 1997 by...

American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Paul McCartney’s Brother Could Have Split the Beatles

Paul McCartney’s younger brother Mike said it was “fortuitous” that he didn’t become the Beatles’ drummer, noting that it could have led to the kind of sibling relationship that later destroyed fellow northern English band Oasis. “I’d been practicing on drums that had fallen off the back of a lorry...
CELEBRITIES
Mark Ronson
Paul Mccartney
Cher
Muddy Waters
Steve Perry
John Lennon
NME

Paul McCartney’s bass breaks world record at auction

A guitar played by Paul McCartney was sold at auction over the weekend, breaking the world record for the most expensive bass in the process. The Yamaha BB-1200 bass guitar, which McCartney used in the studio and on tour with Wings, sold for $496,100 (£374,905), beating the previous record of $384,000 (£290,190) set by The Rolling Stones‘ Bill Wyman’s 1969 Fender Mustang bass in 2020.
ROCK MUSIC
The Oakland Press

Steve Perry sings for “The Season,” 5 Things to Know

It’s been quite a journey for Steve Perry during the past few years. The former Journey frontman re-emerged during 2018 with “Traces,” his first solo album in 24 years and his first release of any kind in 22. He followed that up with a holiday EP in 2019 and a “Traces (Alternative Versions & Sketches)” package last year.
MUSIC
wvli927.com

The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ Tops Group’s ‘Greatest Songs’ List

The editors at NME took a long, hard look at the 185 self-written Beatles tracks and rated each and every one of them. The band's 1966 Revolver closer, “Tomorrow Never Knows” topped the chart, with 1967's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club finale “A Day In the Life” coming in second, Paul McCartney's 1968 tour-de-force and nine-week chart-topper, “Hey Jude” following at Number Three.
MUSIC
peoriatimes.com

Steve Perry recalls his childhood in ‘The Season’

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, legendary singer Steve Perry couldn’t listen to Christmas music. He was unable to visit with family or partake in traditional celebrations. There’s a glimmer of hope this month for holiday get-togethers. To help families get in the mood, the former Journey...
CELEBRITIES
Georgetown Voice

Get Back is a raw stage for the Beatles

During the month of January in 1969, the Beatles came together to create a multimedia project that would include a TV special, a live show (their first in years), and a documentary. This was the genesis of Get Back, an intimate look at the Beatles’ composition of two of their most heralded albums, Abbey Road (1969) and Let it Be (1970). The group—John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr—sat in their studio (and various other locations) to record new songs for a live show sometime later in the month. The entire time, cameras were watching them, recording their laughs, disputes, mistakes, tea breaks, and hit-making. This docuseries consists of three episodes, each averaging 2.5 hours in length, and was released on Disney+ this past Thanksgiving weekend.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Steve Perry Shares 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Visualizer

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has released a visualizer video for his take on "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas". The track comes from his Christmas album, "The Season". Perry said of the tracks on the album, "All the songs on this record were my favorites growing up. I used...
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

2021 holiday music guide: Fresh tunes from Kelly Clarkson, Ritchie Blackmore, Steve Perry & more

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Music is as much a part of the winter holidays as fruitcakes, ugly sweaters and gift cards. From prayers to pop songs, 24-7 radio formats to streaming Yule logs, there’s never a shortage of tunes to play while shopping or celebrating. This year is no exception, with the usual assortment of holiday-themed releases coming from all corners of the music world.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Is this Auto Tuned Trump song the best viral video of 2021?

Maybe not, but it’s still damn good. THIS is a drum machine? Yes–and it’s kinda cool. →. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
