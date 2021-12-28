Cardano 2022 Price Prediction: ADA pushes its luck to retain its pre-December price of $2.25

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, the price is near the support as the bulls failed to break the resistance of the 100MA. The bears pushed the price down from there, and now the price is near the support. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the price will go back to the resistance or if the bears will break the support and make it a bearish trend. First, the MACD shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will soon change their direction. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 53, and the RSI line is pointing towards the oversold zone of 30, which means the bears are winning the fight against the bulls in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA is below the 50MA, and both are below the 100MA, meaning the moving average shows a bearish sign.

